[BN] Hockey: Eric Staal's days in Buffalo are numbered

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 24, 2021
As trade deadline approaches, Sabres' Eric Staal focusing on 'what I can control'
Eric Staal was brought to the Sabres, traded for by his former teammate Kevyn Adams, to bring some veteran leadership to a club looking to take the next step.
Six months later, it's basically a foregone conclusion that Staal will be traded before the April 12 NHL trade deadline. The taking of the next step never happened, at least not in any beneficial direction. So Staal, who has struggled mightily, is likely playing out the final days of his brief but disappointing stint with the Sabres.
Sources told The Buffalo News that Adams has yet to approach Staal about his modified no-trade clause, which includes a list of 10 teams to which he cannot be traded.
How's Staal handling it all, knowing what's coming down the line? Lance Lysowski has the story.
