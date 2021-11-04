[BN] Hockey: Eichel-to-Flames rumors heat up as Sabres prepare for Kraken

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 4, 2021
As Eichel-to-Flames rumors heat up, Sabres quietly preparing for Kraken
Until Jack Eichel is dealt, there will continue to be distracting discussion and speculation about where the former captain will land.
Of course, it's only a distraction if the players and coaching staff let it become a distraction – and so far they haven't. Coach Don Granato said Wednesday that he doesn't have the time and energy to focus closely on the latest happenings.
But Sabres fans are probably just ready to move on and get it over with.
Wednesday, while the Sabres had a day off in Seattle, the Calgary Flames emerged as the latest destination for Eichel to be traded to.
That news/rumor provided the backdrop to Buffalo's first trip to Seattle for a game vs. the Kraken. The Sabres will get their first look at Climate Pledge Arena during their morning skate on Thursday.
Mike Harrington has more from the Pacific Northwest.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Covid provided uneasy backdrop in San Jose: Miss Mike Harrington's column from San Jose? If you were looking for an example of how protocols and the realities of this season differ from last season, look no further than the hockey game played Tuesday night in San Jose. Read more
Inside Climate Pledge Arena: ESPN put together a really cool story package to take readers inside the Kraken's home arena. Read more
From The New York Times: "The operators of Climate Pledge Arena, home to the N.H.L.’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken, plan to reduce and offset its entire planet-warming footprint. They still have a lot to prove." Read more
Make it 9: They had to fight for it, but the Carolina Hurricanes remained undefeated after rallying for a win in Chicago. Read more
Cracking open the Kraken: Seattle is 3-6-1 through 10 games in its inaugural campaign. The Kraken are averaging 2.5 goals per game while allowing 3.3 goals per game. They're tied for last in the Pacific division with the Kings.
Do the Kraken have the answer to slow down their goals against per game? It might be the return of Chris Driedger, who was hurt in his lone appearance this season. Seattle hopes his return is the 1-2 punch (with Philipp Grubauer) that it has been missing. Read more
Last time out: Seattle fell, 5-2, in Edmonton, where a trend of slow starts continued. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
