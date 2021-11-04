[BN] Hockey: Eichel-to-Flames rumors heat up as Sabres prepare for Kraken

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 4, 2021

As Eichel-to-Flames rumors heat up, Sabres quietly preparing for Kraken

Until Jack Eichel is dealt, there will continue to be distracting discussion and speculation about where the former captain will land.

Of course, it's only a distraction if the players and coaching staff let it become a distraction – and so far they haven't. Coach Don Granato said Wednesday that he doesn't have the time and energy to focus closely on the latest happenings.

But Sabres fans are probably just ready to move on and get it over with.

Wednesday, while the Sabres had a day off in Seattle, the Calgary Flames emerged as the latest destination for Eichel to be traded to.

That news/rumor provided the backdrop to Buffalo's first trip to Seattle for a game vs. the Kraken. The Sabres will get their first look at Climate Pledge Arena during their morning skate on Thursday.