[BN] Hockey: Eichel glad it's over after tough night on the ice, in the stands
[BN] Hockey: Eichel glad it's over after tough night on the ice, in the stands

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 11, 2022

Sabres Golden Knights Hockey

A different view: Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel looks on from the visiting bench while playing against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday at KeyBank Center.

Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel is glad it's over after tough night on the ice, in the stands

A day earlier, Jack Eichel spoke about his return to Buffalo during his media availability and said there was no bitterness.

"None whatsoever," he said.

The next night, after his former home crowd let him hear it for most of the night, jeering him every time he touched the puck during a 3-1 Buffalo win, he sounded a bit ... bitter when asked by Mike Harrington if he was surprised at the intensity of the game-long boos.

"This is about the loudest I've heard this place ever. Really," Eichel said. "It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game ... They must just be booing because they wish I was still here. I don't know."

It was a smug comment, to be sure, and the one most fans will be talking about on social media, but Eichel's postgame comments weren't all that way.

Either way, Eichel is glad it's over. His Vegas Golden Knights have a lot of work to do. But for one night, the winner of the trade was the one skating away with the win.

Observations: New faces spoil Jack Eichel's return: Peyton Krebs started the scoring with a goal on a one-timer. Later, Alex Tuch, the other player who arrived in the Eichel deal, finished the night with a goal of his own. "It's exciting to hear those fans and what it's going to be like in the future when we get rolling here," Krebs said. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the win. Read more

No. 300: Craig Anderson became the sixth U.S.-born goaltender to win 300 games, a mark reached by only 39 others in NHL history. He made 30 saves to snap the club's two-game skid. Read more

Photos: It was an interesting night inside KeyBank Center. Here's a photo gallery from the game. View photos

36 trade candidates to watch: The trade deadline is 10 days away. Who are some names to pay attention to? SportsNet has you covered. Read more

Risto re-ups in Philly: Rasmus Ristolainen signed a five-year, $25.5 million deal to stay with the Philadelphia Flyers into the future. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

