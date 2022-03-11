[BN] Hockey: Eichel glad it's over after tough night on the ice, in the stands

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 11, 2022

Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel is glad it's over after tough night on the ice, in the stands

A day earlier, Jack Eichel spoke about his return to Buffalo during his media availability and said there was no bitterness.

"None whatsoever," he said.

The next night, after his former home crowd let him hear it for most of the night, jeering him every time he touched the puck during a 3-1 Buffalo win, he sounded a bit ... bitter when asked by Mike Harrington if he was surprised at the intensity of the game-long boos.

"This is about the loudest I've heard this place ever. Really," Eichel said. "It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game ... They must just be booing because they wish I was still here. I don't know."

It was a smug comment, to be sure, and the one most fans will be talking about on social media, but Eichel's postgame comments weren't all that way.