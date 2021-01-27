[BN] Hockey: Eichel gets the piano off his back as Sabres win

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Mike Harrington: Breaking the 'egg' takes the piano off Jack Eichel's back

All eyes are on Jack Eichel. For as long as he's in Buffalo and playing on that contract, all eyes will continue to be fixated on the captain.

When he's going good, he gets all the praise. When he's going bad, he's the subject of all the vitriol. When he's playing well and still not scoring ... well, you saw it over the last week.

The Sabres started 1-3-1 and the multimillion-dollar captain had a big 0 in the goal column despite putting 24 shots on goal.

Like Harry Neale once said about Thomas Vanek in 2010, Jack Eichel had a piano on his back.

It is now gone after Eichel scored a power play goal that ended up being the game-winner Tuesday night vs. the struggling Rangers.

"He's got one now and there's many more to come I'm sure," Ralph Krueger said.