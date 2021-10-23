 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Hockey: Effort was there, but that's not enough against an elite opponent
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: Effort was there, but that's not enough against an elite opponent

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 23, 2021

Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) takes a wraparound shot on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) while being pursued by Buffalo Sabres right winger Kyle Okposo (21) in the second period.

Mike Harrington: Sabres' effort was there, but that's not enough against an elite opponent

The Montreal Canadiens or Arizona Coyotes weren't walking through that door.

Effort against both of those teams was at times all it took to control play. But against an elite opponent like the Bruins, with a capable goaltender like Linus Ullmark, effort only gets you so far.

That fact was evident on the scoreboard. There were times Friday night when the Sabres completely controlled the play, but coach Don Granato said they were also pressing at times and trying to make too many pretty plays.

It all resulted in a 4-1 Boston win.

"All around, we're pretty happy with how we played," Dylan Cozens said.

From Mike Harrington: "The Sabres are 4 for 4 on the effort meter this season. There's your glass-half-full item from Friday night."

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Observations: The Sabres put forth a good effort, but Rasmus Dahlin had his worst game of this young season and the Sabres got off to another slow start. It wasn't all negative, however. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss. Read more

Photos: Here's a photo gallery of some action shots from inside KeyBank Center during Friday night's loss to visiting Boston. View photos

Samuelsson skates: Mattias Samuelsson missed five weeks after suffering a lower-body injury on a blocked shot in the opening game of the Sabres’ Prospects Challenge. Friday, Samuelsson rejoined his teammates for a skate. Read more

Goal songs: In case you missed it, the Sabres have picked their own goal songs for this season, and Jeff Miers, our music critic, has some thoughts. Read more

Letter to the editor: This fan wants coach Don Granato to change the mentality of the Sabres. "For this season, I just want the Buffalo Sabres to be a tough out every game." Read more

Troll and be trolled: From ESPN's Greg Wyshynski: "The Carolina Hurricanes trolled the Montreal Canadiens with a satirical website after defeating them on Thursday night, only to have that site hacked and turned into an anti-Carolina webpage by Friday morning." Read more

Devils are banged up: It's not just Jack Hughes missing in action for New Jersey. The Devils are dealing with multiple injuries as they prepare to host the Sabres. Read more

Vesey stepping up: From NHL.com on former Sabres winger Jimmy Vesey: "After earning a spot on the Devils roster from a professional tryout, Jimmy Vesey continues to show up in the way his team needs." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Defenses showing Josh Allen & Co. more respect than ever Read more

Termini: Bills stadium can work successfully in downtown Buffalo Read more

Colleges: UB football game day: Bulls at Akron Read more

How UB football's Alex McNulty weathers highs, lows of being a kicker Read more

High schools: Kimble finding his groove at QB as Lancaster tops rival Depew Read more

Clarence, Williamsville South and Akron earn No. 1 seeds for field hockey sectionals Read more

Today in sports history: Oct. 23

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News