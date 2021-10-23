[BN] Hockey: Effort was there, but that's not enough against an elite opponent

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 23, 2021

Mike Harrington: Sabres' effort was there, but that's not enough against an elite opponent

The Montreal Canadiens or Arizona Coyotes weren't walking through that door.

Effort against both of those teams was at times all it took to control play. But against an elite opponent like the Bruins, with a capable goaltender like Linus Ullmark, effort only gets you so far.

That fact was evident on the scoreboard. There were times Friday night when the Sabres completely controlled the play, but coach Don Granato said they were also pressing at times and trying to make too many pretty plays.

It all resulted in a 4-1 Boston win.

"All around, we're pretty happy with how we played," Dylan Cozens said.