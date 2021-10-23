[BN] Hockey: Effort was there, but that's not enough against an elite opponent

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 23, 2021
Mike Harrington: Sabres' effort was there, but that's not enough against an elite opponent
The Montreal Canadiens or Arizona Coyotes weren't walking through that door.
Effort against both of those teams was at times all it took to control play. But against an elite opponent like the Bruins, with a capable goaltender like Linus Ullmark, effort only gets you so far.
That fact was evident on the scoreboard. There were times Friday night when the Sabres completely controlled the play, but coach Don Granato said they were also pressing at times and trying to make too many pretty plays.
It all resulted in a 4-1 Boston win.
"All around, we're pretty happy with how we played," Dylan Cozens said.
From Mike Harrington: "The Sabres are 4 for 4 on the effort meter this season. There's your glass-half-full item from Friday night."
Observations: The Sabres put forth a good effort, but Rasmus Dahlin had his worst game of this young season and the Sabres got off to another slow start. It wasn't all negative, however. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss. Read more
Photos: Here's a photo gallery of some action shots from inside KeyBank Center during Friday night's loss to visiting Boston. View photos
Samuelsson skates: Mattias Samuelsson missed five weeks after suffering a lower-body injury on a blocked shot in the opening game of the Sabres’ Prospects Challenge. Friday, Samuelsson rejoined his teammates for a skate. Read more
Goal songs: In case you missed it, the Sabres have picked their own goal songs for this season, and Jeff Miers, our music critic, has some thoughts. Read more
Letter to the editor: This fan wants coach Don Granato to change the mentality of the Sabres. "For this season, I just want the Buffalo Sabres to be a tough out every game." Read more
Troll and be trolled: From ESPN's Greg Wyshynski: "The Carolina Hurricanes trolled the Montreal Canadiens with a satirical website after defeating them on Thursday night, only to have that site hacked and turned into an anti-Carolina webpage by Friday morning." Read more
Devils are banged up: It's not just Jack Hughes missing in action for New Jersey. The Devils are dealing with multiple injuries as they prepare to host the Sabres. Read more
Vesey stepping up: From NHL.com on former Sabres winger Jimmy Vesey: "After earning a spot on the Devils roster from a professional tryout, Jimmy Vesey continues to show up in the way his team needs." Read more
