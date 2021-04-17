 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Dylan Cozens wants more in the final stretch
[BN] Hockey: Dylan Cozens wants more in the final stretch

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 17, 2021

Dylan Cozens has 10 points in 28 games with the Buffalo Sabres this season.

Thursday night, Don Granato urged Dylan Cozens, Anders Bjork and Arttu Ruotsalainen to not pay attention to the opposition, no matter how accomplished or talented they may be.

The trio, all under the age of 25, took the interim coach's words to heart.

While it was Nicklas Backstrom who had a pregame ceremony to celebrate playing in his 1,000th, game, it was Cozens, Bjork and Ruotsalainen who dominated on the ice. 

It's been an odd year for Cozens, who has quarantined alone in a hotel for almost a month between playing in the IIHF World Junior Championship and the Sabres' own brief pause. He's missed time due to injury.

Now back and seemingly healthy, Cozens has been one of the better Sabres' performers in recent days. 

Will it last?

"Obviously, I’ve had a lot of things going on this season, but I’ve been able to watch a lot of games and just learn from watching," he said. "I’m happy where my game is at right now.”

Lance Lysowski has the story.

Ullmark update: Linus Ullmark might not recover from a lower-body injury in time to return for the Sabres this season. The story also includes injury updates on others. Read more

Preparing for Pittsburgh: From Lance Lysowski's notebook: The Penguins are 9-2-2 in their last 13 games, vaulting Sidney Crosby and company into third in the East Division, only three points behind the first-place Capitals. Pittsburgh remains without forwards Evgeni Malkin, Kasperi Kapanen and Brandon Tanev.

Equipment assist: From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Jon Taglianetti recorded his first unofficial NHL assist, the Penguins assistant head equipment manager’s phone is still buzzing. Read more

Midseason grades: ESPN Insiders have access to Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski's look at the NHL trade deadline report card – "where there were many more winners than losers." Read more

Canucks update: Vancouver will return to the ice Sunday for its game with Toronto. The Canucks will "have the majority of our guys available after 18-day pause." Read more

Meanwhile, Colorado had three games paused this weekend due to virus protocols. Read more

ICYMI: As the Sabres prepare for the arrival of goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, veteran Dustin Tokarski had a special moment in net Thursday night. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

