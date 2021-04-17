[BN] Hockey: Dylan Cozens wants more in the final stretch

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 17, 2021

Dylan Cozens wants to help more offensively in final weeks of rookie season

Thursday night, Don Granato urged Dylan Cozens, Anders Bjork and Arttu Ruotsalainen to not pay attention to the opposition, no matter how accomplished or talented they may be.

The trio, all under the age of 25, took the interim coach's words to heart.

While it was Nicklas Backstrom who had a pregame ceremony to celebrate playing in his 1,000th, game, it was Cozens, Bjork and Ruotsalainen who dominated on the ice.

It's been an odd year for Cozens, who has quarantined alone in a hotel for almost a month between playing in the IIHF World Junior Championship and the Sabres' own brief pause. He's missed time due to injury.

Now back and seemingly healthy, Cozens has been one of the better Sabres' performers in recent days.

Will it last?