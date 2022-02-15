[BN] Hockey: Dylan Cozens trying to go from 'super raw' to elite

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 15, 2022
Brimming with confidence, Sabres' Dylan Cozens trying to go from 'super raw' to elite
Dylan Cozens only recently passed the 82-game mark for his young NHL career. He has 15 goals and 19 assists in 85 NHL games over the last two seasons.
The 21-year-old has played in all but three games this season, only missing those because of virus protocols. In 44 games, he has 11 goals and 10 assists. He's nearly at a 20-goal pace and is averaging 15:55 of ice time. He ranks fourth on the team with 83 shots on goal.
The advanced stats also illustrate how important Cozens has been to the offense at even strength.
Cozens has grown a lot from year one to year two.
"He’s added a lot more deception in his game using his peripherals, rather than just attacking one-on-one," coach Don Granato said.
A one-on-one video session between Granato and Cozens showed Cozens that he needs to protect the puck from defenders. He also needed to learn how to use his lower body to elude opponents in the offensive zone.
The results have been there. But can Cozens go from "super raw" to elite?
Jack is back: "I'm ready to rock," Jack Eichel said Monday. Almost 11 months since his final game with the Sabres, Eichel will finally debut with the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. Read more
Sunday coverage: Jeff Skinner scored four goals in a game for the first time in his NHL career and the Sabres beat the Canadiens, 5-3, in Montreal Sunday afternoon. In case you missed it, here are Mike Harrington's observations from the game. Read more
Toffoli traded: From NHL.com: Tyler Toffoli was traded to the Calgary Flames by the Montreal Canadiens on Monday for forward Tyler Pitlick, forward prospect Emil Heineman, a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft, and a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft. Read more
20 big questions: How does the league feel about where things are as the second half begins? Are the Coyotes really going to play in a college rink next season? How is this year's trade deadline shaping up? ESPN's Emily Kaplan has those answers, as well as answers to 17 other questions as the league calendar hits its final months. Read more
A look inside new Arizona arena: The Coyotes will play, at least temporarily, at the new, 5,000-seat arena built for Arizona State University's team. Here's a look inside. Read more
