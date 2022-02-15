[BN] Hockey: Dylan Cozens trying to go from 'super raw' to elite

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 15, 2022

Brimming with confidence, Sabres' Dylan Cozens trying to go from 'super raw' to elite

Dylan Cozens only recently passed the 82-game mark for his young NHL career. He has 15 goals and 19 assists in 85 NHL games over the last two seasons.

The 21-year-old has played in all but three games this season, only missing those because of virus protocols. In 44 games, he has 11 goals and 10 assists. He's nearly at a 20-goal pace and is averaging 15:55 of ice time. He ranks fourth on the team with 83 shots on goal.

The advanced stats also illustrate how important Cozens has been to the offense at even strength.

Cozens has grown a lot from year one to year two.

"He’s added a lot more deception in his game using his peripherals, rather than just attacking one-on-one," coach Don Granato said.