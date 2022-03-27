[BN] Hockey: Dylan Cozens learning patience in Year 2

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 27, 2022
With support from afar, Dylan Cozens learning patience in Year 2 with Sabres
Dylan Cozens doesn't see himself as someone who can have a big affect on others. He is, of course, a 21-year-old NHL forward trying to figure out his way in the best hockey league in the world, and while he's having a solid season for the Sabres, he's still pushing for more.
But when you come from where Cozens comes from, just being on the ice makes him special.
A 9-year-old girl from Dawson City, a town 330 miles northwest of Whitehorse, near the Yukon's border with Alaska, cried when she realized her journey to Vancouver would bring her face-to-face with Cozens.
"There's a lot of people that look up to me, and sometimes I don't really think about that too much. But to see that in real life, it's pretty cool," Cozens said.
More than 50 people from the Yukon and British Columbia gathered to see Cozens last week in Vancouver.
Lance Lysowski's Sunday story has more on the Yukon support for Cozens and how he's managing in year two.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Krebs gets the call in line flip: Tonight's game will feature a few new line combinations. Coach Don Granato flipped Dylan Cozens (no goals in 12 games) and Alex Tuch (one goal in 17) during the second period Friday and moved Peyton Krebs from wing to center. Mike Harrington's notebook from Saturday has more on the lineup, plus other news and notes. Read more
Friday coverage: The Sabres had another strong game plan Friday and went toe-to-toe with another Hall of Famer, but Alexander Ovechkin got the last laugh in Washington's shootout win. Read more
Here are some photos from the game. View photos
Marquee deadline deals becoming rarer: From the NY Post's Larry Brooks: "The more lengthy contract extensions that are signed, the fewer marquee pending free-agent rentals are available at the deadline and the fewer clubs are willing to sacrifice first-rounders in exchange for the diminishing breed." Read more
Gil Stein dies at 94: Gil Stein, a longtime NHL executive who served briefly as the fifth and final president in league history, died Thursday. He was 94. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Bills Mailbag: What does Miami's trade for Tyreek Hill mean for Buffalo's 2022 season? Read more
Buffalo NAACP, Bills in Buffalo campaign still pushing for downtown stadium Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure could be one of last NIT teams at Madison Square Garden Read more
1977 Bonnies relish 2022 NIT run: 'Keep coming together and keep bonding together' Read more
Syracuse hires UB's Felisha Legette-Jack as women's basketball coach Read more
High schools: 2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch Read more
Two-time All-WNY first-team soccer player Robert Woods, from Lew-Port, commits to Niagara Read more
Today in sports history: March 27
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.