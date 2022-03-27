[BN] Hockey: Dylan Cozens learning patience in Year 2

BY JEFF NEIBURG

With support from afar, Dylan Cozens learning patience in Year 2 with Sabres

Dylan Cozens doesn't see himself as someone who can have a big affect on others. He is, of course, a 21-year-old NHL forward trying to figure out his way in the best hockey league in the world, and while he's having a solid season for the Sabres, he's still pushing for more.

But when you come from where Cozens comes from, just being on the ice makes him special.

A 9-year-old girl from Dawson City, a town 330 miles northwest of Whitehorse, near the Yukon's border with Alaska, cried when she realized her journey to Vancouver would bring her face-to-face with Cozens.

"There's a lot of people that look up to me, and sometimes I don't really think about that too much. But to see that in real life, it's pretty cool," Cozens said.

More than 50 people from the Yukon and British Columbia gathered to see Cozens last week in Vancouver.