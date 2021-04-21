 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Dylan Cozens is getting some valuable experience
[BN] Hockey: Dylan Cozens is getting some valuable experience

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 21, 2021

Sabres Bruins (copy)

Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens is stopped by Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask during the first period at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. 

Mike Harrington: No matter the result, Dylan Cozens quickly piling up experience

If at times this Sabres team, even though they're playing better under new coach Don Granato, makes you want to hide your eyes or change the channel, just make sure you're focusing your attention to the ice when Dylan Cozens is out there. 

We've seen flashes of brilliance so far from the 20-year-old rookie, even though the number of points he's accumulated does not necessarily make him stand out.

Most importantly, the Sabres are allowing him to play through some of his mistakes. Saturday, for example, Cozens had a giveaway behind the Sabres net that turned into an easy goal for Pittsburgh. 

"I don't worry about making a mistake like that from the standpoint of hurting him the next shift out," Granato said of Cozens. "And that was evidence and proof that he can handle those situations because he's not going to change."

Cozens was one of the few good players dressed for the Sabres Tuesday night during a 2-0 loss to the Bruins, who the Sabres can't seem to figure out.

Mike Harrington has more on Cozens' development.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Observations: The schedule being what it is meant Don Granato was always going to be tested by this final stretch of games. But if Granato is going to be the next coach, he may want to just focus on figuring out the Boston Bruins, who have won nine consecutive games over Buffalo. Lance Lysowski's observations story has more on the Bruins' dominance over the Sabres. Read more

Wraparound: Tuukka Rask earned his first shutout of the season by stopping all 32 shots against him. Dustin Tokarski, meanwhile, made 35 saves on 37 shots. The Bruins got their lead early in the second period and never looked back. Here's a recap of the game. Read more

Notebook: Will Borgen got 19:14 of ice time in a 3-2 win in February while playing a chunk of the game with a broken forearm. Now, he's nearing a return from the injury. Tuesday's notebook has more on Borgen, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's debut and much more. Read more

New winger: The Sabres are adding an intriguing prospect at a position of need. Lukas Rousek, a sixth-round draft pick in 2019, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Tuesday. Read more

Welcome back x2: Once again, in their return from a long Covid-forced break, the Canucks rallied to get by Toronto. This time they scored four in the third period. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Vic Carucci: Bills, Allen do negotiation dance on contract extension Read more

NFL draft profile: Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. ‘would love’ to play for Bills Read more

Draft deals, scouting problems and more from Brandon Beane's pre-draft news briefing Read more

High schools: Covid-19 pauses create rare Monsignor Martin-Section VI football matchups Read more

Colleges Aaliyah Parker, Hannah Dolan join local MAAC women's basketball programs Read more

Erik Brady: Perfect and near-perfect games evoke Canisius memories Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

