[BN] Hockey: Dylan Cozens is getting some valuable experience

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 21, 2021

Mike Harrington: No matter the result, Dylan Cozens quickly piling up experience

If at times this Sabres team, even though they're playing better under new coach Don Granato, makes you want to hide your eyes or change the channel, just make sure you're focusing your attention to the ice when Dylan Cozens is out there.

We've seen flashes of brilliance so far from the 20-year-old rookie, even though the number of points he's accumulated does not necessarily make him stand out.

Most importantly, the Sabres are allowing him to play through some of his mistakes. Saturday, for example, Cozens had a giveaway behind the Sabres net that turned into an easy goal for Pittsburgh.

"I don't worry about making a mistake like that from the standpoint of hurting him the next shift out," Granato said of Cozens. "And that was evidence and proof that he can handle those situations because he's not going to change."