[BN] Hockey: Dylan Cozens is getting some valuable experience

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 21, 2021
Mike Harrington: No matter the result, Dylan Cozens quickly piling up experience
If at times this Sabres team, even though they're playing better under new coach Don Granato, makes you want to hide your eyes or change the channel, just make sure you're focusing your attention to the ice when Dylan Cozens is out there.
We've seen flashes of brilliance so far from the 20-year-old rookie, even though the number of points he's accumulated does not necessarily make him stand out.
Most importantly, the Sabres are allowing him to play through some of his mistakes. Saturday, for example, Cozens had a giveaway behind the Sabres net that turned into an easy goal for Pittsburgh.
"I don't worry about making a mistake like that from the standpoint of hurting him the next shift out," Granato said of Cozens. "And that was evidence and proof that he can handle those situations because he's not going to change."
Cozens was one of the few good players dressed for the Sabres Tuesday night during a 2-0 loss to the Bruins, who the Sabres can't seem to figure out.
Mike Harrington has more on Cozens' development.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations: The schedule being what it is meant Don Granato was always going to be tested by this final stretch of games. But if Granato is going to be the next coach, he may want to just focus on figuring out the Boston Bruins, who have won nine consecutive games over Buffalo. Lance Lysowski's observations story has more on the Bruins' dominance over the Sabres. Read more
Wraparound: Tuukka Rask earned his first shutout of the season by stopping all 32 shots against him. Dustin Tokarski, meanwhile, made 35 saves on 37 shots. The Bruins got their lead early in the second period and never looked back. Here's a recap of the game. Read more
Notebook: Will Borgen got 19:14 of ice time in a 3-2 win in February while playing a chunk of the game with a broken forearm. Now, he's nearing a return from the injury. Tuesday's notebook has more on Borgen, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's debut and much more. Read more
New winger: The Sabres are adding an intriguing prospect at a position of need. Lukas Rousek, a sixth-round draft pick in 2019, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Tuesday. Read more
Welcome back x2: Once again, in their return from a long Covid-forced break, the Canucks rallied to get by Toronto. This time they scored four in the third period. Read more
