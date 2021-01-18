[BN] Hockey: Dylan Cozens gets a bigger role

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 18, 2021
Sabres Notebook: Dylan Cozens gets a bigger role with move to second line
We're three games into the Sabres' season and already it appears as if Dylan Cozens has a larger role than Jeff Skinner. At practice Sunday, Cozens was on right wing with Eric Staal and Victor Olofsson.
That puts Cozens on the Sabres' second line. He's averaged 12.5 minutes of ice time per game over the first two games against Washington, playing with Tobias Rieder and Cody Eakin.
At 19, he's already impressing his teammates.
"I think it's his mind and his brain for the game. You can just see it at work daily," said Staal, a veteran.
Lance Lysowski's notebook from Sunday has more on Cozens' quick start and a note about a schedule change.
That was the only East division game Sunday. The Sabres are the only team in the East without a point.
