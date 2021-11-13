[BN] Hockey: Dylan Cozens, Dustin Tokarski out-duel McDavid, Draisaitl

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Observations: Dylan Cozens, Dustin Tokarski out-duel McDavid, Draisaitl

Dylan Cozens was tasked with shutting down Edmonton's Connor McDavid on Friday night in Buffalo, but the Sabres' prized young center gave his team even more than just a gritty defensive effort.

Cozens scored twice in a span of 5:14 in the second period to lead the Sabres past the Oilers, snapping Buffalo's five-game losing streak and earning praise from head coach Don Granato.

“The way he played tonight, he had an amazing game,” Granato said. “My trust in him has always been there, definitely long term. … His ceiling, I can't tell you where his ceiling is. It's high.”

Backstopped by Dustin Tokarski, the Sabres largely kept McDavid at bay, holding the superstar to just an assist. Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl remain in sole possession of the league lead in goals by slipping two past Tokarski on Friday, but it wasn't enough for the visitors.