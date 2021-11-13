[BN] Hockey: Dylan Cozens, Dustin Tokarski out-duel McDavid, Draisaitl

BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Nov. 13, 2021
Observations: Dylan Cozens, Dustin Tokarski out-duel McDavid, Draisaitl
Dylan Cozens was tasked with shutting down Edmonton's Connor McDavid on Friday night in Buffalo, but the Sabres' prized young center gave his team even more than just a gritty defensive effort.
Cozens scored twice in a span of 5:14 in the second period to lead the Sabres past the Oilers, snapping Buffalo's five-game losing streak and earning praise from head coach Don Granato.
“The way he played tonight, he had an amazing game,” Granato said. “My trust in him has always been there, definitely long term. … His ceiling, I can't tell you where his ceiling is. It's high.”
Backstopped by Dustin Tokarski, the Sabres largely kept McDavid at bay, holding the superstar to just an assist. Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl remain in sole possession of the league lead in goals by slipping two past Tokarski on Friday, but it wasn't enough for the visitors.
Don't miss Lance Lysowski's other observations from the win, including a recent surge from Anders Bjork and two successful challenges to overturn goals.
In trade aftermath, it's been a good week for Jack Eichel: Mike Harrington passes along reports that Eichel's neck surgery went well Friday, with the Vegas Golden Knights posting on Twitter that the embattled center is expected to make a full recovery. In his Inside the NHL column, Harrington describes Eichel's press tour this week and comments on Eichel's reputation, the Pegulas' silence, Kevyn Adams' patience and much more. Read more
Toronto heads to Buffalo coming off a win: Auston Matthews scored in overtime Friday to propel the Maple Leafs over the Calgary Flames. Toronto, which has won seven of its last eight games, will visit KeyBank Center at 7 p.m. Saturday. Read more
Rivalry returns to KeyBank Center: In his NHL power rankings column last week, Harrington noted that Toronto hasn't played in Buffalo since Feb. 16, 2020, due to the adjusted setup of the National Hockey League divisions during the shortened Covid-19 pandemic season. Given their torrid streak, expect the Leafs to be even higher in the columnist's next list. Read more
Will Woll be a wall?: Joseph Woll will make his NHL debut in goal for the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Sports Illustrated reports. The third-round pick in 2016 possesses a 2-1 record for the AHL's Toronto Marlies so far this season, with a 3.38 goals against average and .895 save percentage. Read more
Another milestone for Ovechkin: After tying Brett Hull's career goal mark in Washington's win over the Sabres on Monday, Alex Ovechkin surpassed the longtime Dallas Star by scoring his 742nd goal in the first period of Friday's 4-3 victory over Columbus. Read more
