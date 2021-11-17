[BN] Hockey: Dustin Tokarski steals one for the Sabres in Pittsburgh

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Notebook: The Sabres needed an extra skater in Pittsburgh, so they called up Brett Murray again. Jack Quinn's hot start has been noticed by the organization, to be sure. But Kevyn Adams is opting for patience and letting Quinn, Peyton Krebs and JJ Peterka stay in their rhythms in Rochester. Lance Lysowski has more in his notebook, which also details Evan Rodrigues' improvement in Pittsburgh and an upcoming turkey drive.

Sabre Metrics: On display Tuesday night in Pittsburgh was the latest showing of strong Sabres goaltending in 2021-22. They have also gotten consistent play from their defensemen. But one interesting nugget came as Travis Yost dove into some of the underlying numbers. Buffalo's attack, Yost wrote, never seems improved with Rasmus Dahlin on the ice. "It's an odd phenomenon for a player perceived as a high-end puck mover and one who's capable carrying and transitioning the puck up ice." Here's a look at the numbers.