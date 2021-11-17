[BN] Hockey: Dustin Tokarski steals one for the Sabres in Pittsburgh

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 17, 2021
Observations: Dustin Tokarski fends off Penguins, leads Sabres to road win
A few times during a hockey season, you're going to win a game you have no business winning.
Tuesday night in Pittsburgh was one of those nights for the Sabres.
The Penguins outshot the Sabres 20-3 in the third period alone, and outshot them 46-19 for the game. Shot attempts on the night were 74-31 in favor of Pittsburgh.
Final score: Sabres 2, Penguins 1.
Dustin Tokarski made a career-high 45 saves and snatched two points away from a more deserving team Tuesday night inside PPG Paints Arena.
“He was our number one, two and three star,” Sabres winger Kyle Okposo boasted about Tokarski. “Third period was really ugly from a team standpoint, and he won that game for us in the third.”
Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from Pittsburgh.
