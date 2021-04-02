[BN] Hockey: Dustin Tokarski steals a point for Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 2, 2021
Observations: Dustin Tokarski is spectacular in stealing a point for Sabres
In a season with so much to forget for the Sabres, veteran goalie Dustin Tokarski gave himself something he can always remember.
The 31-year-old has sparsely been in the NHL during his 12 seasons playing professional hockey.
Tokarski made 44 saves Thursday and nearly got the game to a deciding shootout. The only thing he didn't have on this night is a win, which would have been his first since Dec. 12, 2015, when Tokarski played with Montreal. His teammates tried to help him out, too. Tage Thompson scored a dramatic tying goal with 3.6 seconds left in regulation. But the Rangers won in overtime.
Tokarski hasn't yet won a game with the Sabres. Goalies not named Linus Ullmark have just one win this year so far.
"We needed to give Ullmark the night off," interim coach Don Granato said. "And he really stepped up for us."
Mike Harrington's Thursday observations story has more on Tokarski, how the tying goal happened and more.
