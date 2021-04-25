[BN] Hockey: Dustin Tokarski has fond memories of historic AHL run

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 25, 2021

Inside the NHL: Dustin Tokarski has fond memories of historic AHL run

Dustin Tokarski had another cool moment come his way this week when the NHL named him First Star of the Week after earning his first win in the league since 2015.

Despite his lack of winning at the NHL level, Tokarski has done quite a bit of winning in his playing career. He earned a Memorial Cup in Spokane, a World Junior gold for Team Canada and two Calder Cups in the AHL.

In a video chat with Buffalo media this week, Tokarski was happy to take a trip down memory lane to talk about the 2012 Norfolk Admirals, a team that set a professional hockey record with a 28-game winning streak.

"You should have seen the smile on Tokarski's face when I asked him his memories of that streak, which only ended due to the close of the regular season," Mike Harrington wrote.