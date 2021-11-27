[BN] Hockey: Dustin Tokarski bounces back but Sabres still need more help

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 27, 2021
Mike Harrington: Dustin Tokarski bounces back but Sabres still need more help in goal
A 40-year-old goalie has been out nearly a month, and the Sabres have sorely missed his services.
No offense to Craig Anderson, who was pretty good in his six starts to open the season before a hard shot to the neck in a Nov. 2 game in San Jose has caused him to miss every game since. It just says a lot about the state of the net in Buffalo right now.
Dustin Tokarski, 32, has been solid and has had several good moments this year. He was good again Friday, when the Sabres beat visiting Montreal 4-1.
"Still," Mike Harrington wrote, "the Sabres' goaltending situation is tenuous much of the time, and downright dire at others."
Anderson is still being listed as week to week, and coach Don Granato said it is a concern that Anderson is still out. He's already missed more time than the team originally thought he would.
The Sabres now have a dilemma. They can afford to lean on Tokarski a bit, but current backup Aaron Dell has made it clear that he's not an NHL-level goalie anymore.
Harrington's latest column looks at the goalie situation.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations: Tage Thompson continued his breakout season and tallied his ninth and 10th goals of 2021-22. “I think the confidence is continuing to grow and that’s just the product of guys playing good hockey around me, too,” Thompson said. Lance Lysowski has more on Thompson, and some other observations from the game. Read more
Photos: Here's a look at the action inside KeyBank Center through the camera lens of Harry Scull Jr. View photos
IIHF meets on Chinese Olympians: From the AP: "The International Ice Hockey Federation council held a call Friday to review the Olympic eligibility of Chinese men's national team players, though no decisions were made about the host country's status for the upcoming tournament in Beijing." Read more
Doug Wilson takes leave: San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson will take a temporary leave to deal with an undisclosed medical issue. Read more
Quarter mark: From Sportsnet's Rory Boylen: "Playoffs are taking shape, off-season additions and subtractions are being felt, and some truly awesome early season performances have dropped our jaws. Here are some things we've learned so far..." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Position grades: Ed Oliver continues surge for Bills in win over Saints Read more
Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis next in line for Bills with Tre White out for season Read more
Upon Further Review: Bills can look ahead to Patriots, but what AFC games should fans monitor? Read more
Colleges: Charlie Buscaglia's scheduling roads at Robert Morris lead back to Buffalo Read more
St. Bonaventure basketball targets improvement when it hosts Northern Iowa Read more
High schools: Tough call goes against Jamestown, which falls in state Class A semifinal to Syracuse CBA Read more
NYSPHSAA Class AA football semifinal: Bennett vs. Cicero-North Syracuse Read more
NYSPHSAA Class B football semifinal: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences vs. IV-Maine-Endwell Read more
Today in sports history: Nov. 27
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.