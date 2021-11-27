[BN] Hockey: Dustin Tokarski bounces back but Sabres still need more help

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 27, 2021

Mike Harrington: Dustin Tokarski bounces back but Sabres still need more help in goal

A 40-year-old goalie has been out nearly a month, and the Sabres have sorely missed his services.

No offense to Craig Anderson, who was pretty good in his six starts to open the season before a hard shot to the neck in a Nov. 2 game in San Jose has caused him to miss every game since. It just says a lot about the state of the net in Buffalo right now.

Dustin Tokarski, 32, has been solid and has had several good moments this year. He was good again Friday, when the Sabres beat visiting Montreal 4-1.

"Still," Mike Harrington wrote, "the Sabres' goaltending situation is tenuous much of the time, and downright dire at others."

Anderson is still being listed as week to week, and coach Don Granato said it is a concern that Anderson is still out. He's already missed more time than the team originally thought he would.