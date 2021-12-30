[BN] Hockey: Don't let Sabres' loss overshadow the big picture

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 30, 2021
Mike Harrington: Don't let Sabres' loss overshadow the night's big picture
The Sabres had 11 days off between games. They had five regulars out of their lineup and in the Covid-19 protocols. They had an acting coach because their regular coach was in those same protocols.
They were again starting their 22-year-old goaltending prospect, the one they didn't plan on getting much NHL playing time this early. They had two players making their NHL debuts.
No, the Sabres aren't asking anyone for sympathy or making any excuses, but all of that is necessary context when looking at the 4-3 defeat to the visiting New Jersey Devils, who outshot the Sabres 42-22.
It's a perfect kind of night to keep the big picture in mind, Mike Harrington wrote.
Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch made their first appearances as members of the Sabres. JJ Peterka, a promising prospect, got his first taste of NHL action.
The excitement was real. The Sabres drew a season-high attendance number.
"Reminder: Long-term views are necessary this season," Harrington wrote.
Sluggish, but still showed promise: The Sabres didn’t record their first shot on goal until 8:32 into the game and had only three through the first period. But they shook off the slow start and rallied before losing. "A lot of new bodies in, unique circumstances that carried a little bit of weight for everybody," said acting coach Matt Ellis. Read more
Photos: Devils 4, Sabres 3: A look at the action inside KeyBank Center. View photos
Bryson enters protocols: More bad news arrived for the Sabres when they reported to KeyBank Center for morning skate Wednesday. Jacob Bryson became the sixth Sabres player to enter the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol. Read more
Montreal game postponed: In case you missed it ... With capacity limitations in place in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada, the NHL announced Tuesday that four Montreal Canadiens home games in January will be postponed and rescheduled, including their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 8. Read more
Officiating shortages raise concerns: From the Seattle Times: "There have already been several games played with three-man crews this month as up to 13 officials were speculated to be in Covid-19 protocol by last week. The league doesn’t release Covid details for referees and linesmen, but their cases further amplify questions about the quality of the on-ice product during these pandemic-impacted games." Read more
World Juniors off: The IIHF on Wednesday canceled the remainder of this year's World Junior Championship due to rising virus cases. Read more
Today in sports history: Dec. 30
