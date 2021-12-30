[BN] Hockey: Don't let Sabres' loss overshadow the big picture

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 30, 2021

Mike Harrington: Don't let Sabres' loss overshadow the night's big picture

The Sabres had 11 days off between games. They had five regulars out of their lineup and in the Covid-19 protocols. They had an acting coach because their regular coach was in those same protocols.

They were again starting their 22-year-old goaltending prospect, the one they didn't plan on getting much NHL playing time this early. They had two players making their NHL debuts.

No, the Sabres aren't asking anyone for sympathy or making any excuses, but all of that is necessary context when looking at the 4-3 defeat to the visiting New Jersey Devils, who outshot the Sabres 42-22.

It's a perfect kind of night to keep the big picture in mind, Mike Harrington wrote.

Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch made their first appearances as members of the Sabres. JJ Peterka, a promising prospect, got his first taste of NHL action.

The excitement was real. The Sabres drew a season-high attendance number.