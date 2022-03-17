 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Don Granato on the anniversary of his promotion: 'It's been a wild 12 months'
  • Updated
BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

March 17, 2022

Sabres Senators

Sabres coach Don Granato looks on from the bench during a game against the Ottawa Senators Feb. 17 at KeyBank Center.

Don Granato on the anniversary of his promotion: 'It's been a wild 12 months'

The Sabres begin a three-game road trip tonight in Edmonton – exactly one year after Don Granato took over as their coach. In a rarity, times aren’t so bad in Sabreland.

“Although Granato is just 29-48-11 over 88 games and the club is still nowhere near a playoff spot, there is promise building,” writes Mike Harrington. “Sunday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Heritage Classic was easily the high point since Granato took over.”

Much has changed in the past 365 days. Gone are Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen, among others. The Sabres and Granato have turned their focus to developing younger players.

"Looking ahead is so exciting,” Granato said. “And the excitement ahead is how much better these guys can still get."

