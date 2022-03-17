[BN] Hockey: Don Granato on the anniversary of his promotion: 'It's been a wild 12 months'

BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 17, 2022
Don Granato on the anniversary of his promotion: 'It's been a wild 12 months'
The Sabres begin a three-game road trip tonight in Edmonton – exactly one year after Don Granato took over as their coach. In a rarity, times aren’t so bad in Sabreland.
“Although Granato is just 29-48-11 over 88 games and the club is still nowhere near a playoff spot, there is promise building,” writes Mike Harrington. “Sunday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Heritage Classic was easily the high point since Granato took over.”
Much has changed in the past 365 days. Gone are Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen, among others. The Sabres and Granato have turned their focus to developing younger players.
"Looking ahead is so exciting,” Granato said. “And the excitement ahead is how much better these guys can still get."
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Time to move past Heritage hype: The Sabres can’t lose focus heading into back-to-back games in Edmonton and Calgary. "When you play Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl," said coach Don Granato, referring to Edmonton's stars, "and then Calgary thumped us pretty good and that's the next one, I don't think we'll have any problem confronting the realization." Read more
Dylan Cozens relishes statement he made: “I'd do it again if I had to,” Cozens said of dumping Auston Matthews after the Toronto Maple Leafs star’s cross-check to the neck of Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday. “Dahlin is ... one of the best defensemen in the league. And he's gonna be a great player for us. So that's a guy that anyone on this team would stick up for, so I gotta take exception to that one." Read more
Kevyn Adams on Heritage Classic win: 'All of us all in together': The Sabres general manager said he loved the entire experience in the snow and wind of Hamilton. Read more
Alan Pergament: Rivet and Peters' profane podcast take on Eichel indicts all shows produced by teams: "Free from the language barriers at their former home, WGR radio, Rivet unleashed words usually reserved for the locker room," writes The News' TV critic. Read more
Evander Kane 'legitimate top-six forward' for Oilers: From the Edmonton Journal: "He still has baggage, obviously, off the ice, but at this rate somebody else may well offer the 30-year-old unrestricted free agent a three-year contract off his stats." Read more
Flames add Calle Jarnkrok: Calgary sent three draft picks to Seattle on Wednesday for 30-year-old forward Calle Jarnkrok, who has 26 points in 49 games this season. Read more
