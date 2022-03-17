[BN] Hockey: Don Granato on the anniversary of his promotion: 'It's been a wild 12 months'

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Time to move past Heritage hype: The Sabres can't lose focus heading into back-to-back games in Edmonton and Calgary. "When you play Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl," said coach Don Granato, referring to Edmonton's stars, "and then Calgary thumped us pretty good and that's the next one, I don't think we'll have any problem confronting the realization."

Dylan Cozens relishes statement he made: "I'd do it again if I had to," Cozens said of dumping Auston Matthews after the Toronto Maple Leafs star's cross-check to the neck of Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday. "Dahlin is ... one of the best defensemen in the league. And he's gonna be a great player for us. So that's a guy that anyone on this team would stick up for, so I gotta take exception to that one."