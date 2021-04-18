[BN] Hockey: Don Granato looks like the right choice

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 18, 2021
Mike Harrington: Don Granato is looking like the right choice for Sabres
Each day that goes by, Don Granato looks more and more like a coach who should have his "interim" tag removed. He looks more and more like a guy who is ready to take on an NHL team behind the bench.
Mike Harrington's column from after the Sabres lost to Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon asks these questions: Do they look cohesive? Do they give full effort for 60 minutes? Are they improving, as a team and individually? Do they look happy playing the game?
It's hard to argue the answers to every one of those questions is a resounding "yes." The Sabres seem to be having more fun. They're playing a more carefree style of hockey that rewards risk and has led to some better results in recent weeks.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said Friday he senses the Sabres are playing with a "free spirit."
"For too long, the Sabres have been bad and boring," Harrington wrote. "Granato says the Sabres should be fun and entertaining. Don't you want your coach to think that way?"
The answer for fans is probably "yes," but Granato is still going to have some work to do to make the higher-ups realize the right guy is already here.
Harrington, who has covered the Sabres for years, certainly thinks that's true.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Deadline impact: Mike Harrington's Inside the NHL column this week leads with an interesting thought: The moves the Sabres made this week likely "impacted two groups of opponents. Because nobody knows what next season will bring." Will the Sabres be back in the vaunted East Division, or will they had back to the Atlantic? Read more
Observations: The Sabres' playoff drought officially reached 10 seasons, tied for the longest in NHL history and the third longest active streak in the four major professional sports. Their young players, however, are inspiring hope. Lance Lysowski has more in his observations from after the 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh. Read more
Included in the above story is the news of Kyle Okposo being out for the season.
Wraparound: Casey Mittelstadt's power-play goal in the third period was the Sabres' latest example of finishing a game and giving a little pushback, but Crosby continued his dominance in Buffalo by leading Pittsburgh to a 3-2 win inside KeyBank Center. Here's a recap of the game. Read more
Where 10 ranks: How many playoff droughts have gone longer than 10 seasons? Read more
In photos: How did it look inside KeyBank Center? Harry Scull Jr. takes us inside and gives us a view through his camera lens. Read more
Power rankings: The Sabres remain at the bottom of Mike Harrington's ranking of NHL teams. Probably for good reason. Here's his latest look around the league. Read more
Cozens wants more: In case you missed it, Dylan Cozens wants to help more offensively as he finishes off a weird rookie season. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Draft roundtable part 1: Will Brandon Beane move up in the first round? Read more
Bills Mailbag: How does the 2021 QB class stack up to Josh Allen's class of 2018? Read more
High schools: Prep Talk: Helping Hand guides Clarence in the right direction in football win over Frontier Read more
2021 All-WNY girls basketball: O'Hara's Aaliyah Parker earns Sister Maria Pares Player of the Year Read more
Late-game push lifts Eden/North Collins football past Lackawanna, 39-36 Read more
Colleges: 6-foot-9 forward Kuluel Mading commits to UB men's basketball Read more
Today in sports history: April 18
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.