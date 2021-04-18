[BN] Hockey: Don Granato looks like the right choice

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 18, 2021

Mike Harrington: Don Granato is looking like the right choice for Sabres

Each day that goes by, Don Granato looks more and more like a coach who should have his "interim" tag removed. He looks more and more like a guy who is ready to take on an NHL team behind the bench.

Mike Harrington's column from after the Sabres lost to Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon asks these questions: Do they look cohesive? Do they give full effort for 60 minutes? Are they improving, as a team and individually? Do they look happy playing the game?

It's hard to argue the answers to every one of those questions is a resounding "yes." The Sabres seem to be having more fun. They're playing a more carefree style of hockey that rewards risk and has led to some better results in recent weeks.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said Friday he senses the Sabres are playing with a "free spirit."