[BN] Hockey: Don Granato can push top players Thursday

Back from mono, Jack Quinn determined: Quinn lost 17 pounds while dealing with mono, and he's put 10 or 11 pounds back on as he works his way back. His skating stride and elite right-handed shot have returned, Lance Lysowski writes. Now, he's determined to earn himself a spot with the Buffalo Sabres. Read more

Murray using size, skill to show he could be part of Sabres' core: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato on Brett Murray: "He's a guy that hasn’t had a lot of time in the NHL. We’re trying to get him to see himself more as an NHL player. And, you know, ‘I own it and own this.’ " The 23-year-old is using his size and skill to show he belongs. Read more