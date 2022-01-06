[BN] Hockey: Don Granato can push top players Thursday

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 6, 2022
Sabres Notebook: With lots of recovery time, Don Granato can push top players Thursday
The Buffalo Sabres should be well rested when the puck drops inside KeyBank Center later tonight when the San Jose Sharks visit.
The same will be the case when they play their next game ... Tuesday in Tampa.
They haven't played since Saturday in Boston. They've played just three times since Dec. 17.
This is the reality of the impact that the coronavirus has had on the schedule this season.
"I will be gauging who is fresh, who's feeling it, and I wouldn't be afraid that if a guy's going, you could get a career-high minutes," coach Don Granato said after practice Wednesday.
Mike Harrington's notebook from Wednesday has more on the Sabres' return, plus some good news on the Covid-19 front, and news on a Sabres prospect heading to the Olympics.
