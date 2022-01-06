 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Don Granato can push top players Thursday
  Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 6, 2022

Tuch makes a first impression

Buffalo Sabres right winger Alex Tuch (89) checks New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) in the corner during the first period.

Sabres Notebook: With lots of recovery time, Don Granato can push top players Thursday

The Buffalo Sabres should be well rested when the puck drops inside KeyBank Center later tonight when the San Jose Sharks visit.

The same will be the case when they play their next game ... Tuesday in Tampa.

They haven't played since Saturday in Boston. They've played just three times since Dec. 17.

This is the reality of the impact that the coronavirus has had on the schedule this season.

"I will be gauging who is fresh, who's feeling it, and I wouldn't be afraid that if a guy's going, you could get a career-high minutes," coach Don Granato said after practice Wednesday.

Mike Harrington's notebook from Wednesday has more on the Sabres' return, plus some good news on the Covid-19 front, and news on a Sabres prospect heading to the Olympics.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Back from mono, Jack Quinn determined: Quinn lost 17 pounds while dealing with mono, and he's put 10 or 11 pounds back on as he works his way back. His skating stride and elite right-handed shot have returned, Lance Lysowski writes. Now, he's determined to earn himself a spot with the Buffalo Sabres. Read more

Murray using size, skill to show he could be part of Sabres' core: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato on Brett Murray: "He's a guy that hasn’t had a lot of time in the NHL. We’re trying to get him to see himself more as an NHL player. And, you know, ‘I own it and own this.’ " The 23-year-old is using his size and skill to show he belongs. Read more

UPL finding a home in Sabres' crease: Sample size warning: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has played in seven games. But his .927 save percentage is eighth in the league among the 65 NHL goalies who have played at least seven games this year. The 22-year-old has found his groove, and the Buffalo Sabres are rewarding him. Read more

NHL sues insurers over rejected Covid-19 claims: From TSN: "The National Hockey League and 20 of its teams are suing five of their insurance providers, alleging the companies have breached contracts by refusing to reimburse more than $1 billion worth of losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic." Read more

Top goals: Colorado's Cale Makar scored a beauty overtime winner Tuesday night. What are the best goals of the season? Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

