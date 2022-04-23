[BN] Hockey: Diary of the Final Season: Through the words of Rick Jeanneret and others

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 23, 2022

Diary of the Final Season: Through the words of Rick Jeanneret and those around him

In just a few days, Rick Jeanneret's run with the Sabres will come to an end.

After first taking the airways in October 1971, Jeanneret is calling it a career following the play by play of Friday's season finale against Chicago in KeyBank Center.

The Sabres have spent a good chunk of the year making sure the legendary broadcaster has been celebrated. By almost all accounts, RJ Night was a big success, and it was a ceremony unlike any the arena has seen since it opened its doors in 1996.

RJ will forever be remembered in Sabres history, but how do you fully encapsulate what he's meant and cover his final season with the team?

Over the course of the season, The Buffalo News has chatted with Jeanneret to keep a diary of the memorable moments of his final broadcasts and attended his "Sabres Road Crew" tribute in Las Vegas. Here's a look back at the season of "RJ."

