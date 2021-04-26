[BN] Hockey: Defensive mistakes cost Sabres in loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 26, 2021

Observations: Mistakes on defense cost Sabres in loss to open road trip

The style of hockey the Sabres have played over the last five weeks has been exciting. It's almost a wonder Don Granato served on the same coaching staff as Ralph Krueger.

Offensively, the Sabres look like a different team than the risk-averse, defensive-minded group Krueger ran into the bottom of the NHL standings. Most Sabres, and especially the younger Sabres, have played much better hockey under Granato, who is making a case to have his interim tag removed.

But as the Sabres have improved offensively in recent weeks, they have also limited high-danger scoring chances that were common in Krueger’s final days as coach – even as they are last in the NHL in shots allowed per game since March 31.

Sunday, however, the execution of that plan broke down, and the Rangers capitalized during their 6-3 win.