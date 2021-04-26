[BN] Hockey: Defensive mistakes cost Sabres in loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 26, 2021
Observations: Mistakes on defense cost Sabres in loss to open road trip
The style of hockey the Sabres have played over the last five weeks has been exciting. It's almost a wonder Don Granato served on the same coaching staff as Ralph Krueger.
Offensively, the Sabres look like a different team than the risk-averse, defensive-minded group Krueger ran into the bottom of the NHL standings. Most Sabres, and especially the younger Sabres, have played much better hockey under Granato, who is making a case to have his interim tag removed.
But as the Sabres have improved offensively in recent weeks, they have also limited high-danger scoring chances that were common in Krueger’s final days as coach – even as they are last in the NHL in shots allowed per game since March 31.
Sunday, however, the execution of that plan broke down, and the Rangers capitalized during their 6-3 win.
Lance Lysowski has more in his observations, which also include why Granato decided to leave Dustin Tokarski in as the Rangers piled on.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Wraparound: Entering its game Sunday night in Madison Square Garden, Buffalo owned a 1-25-2 record when trailing at the second intermission. The Sabres put themselves in another hole and cost themselves a chance to move out of last place. Here's a recap of the loss. Read more
Inside the NHL: This week's Inside the NHL column features Dustin Tokarski looking back at his historic run with the 2012 Norfolk Admirals of the AHL, Patrick Kane's place on the list of Western New York greats, the calendar moving toward normalcy, a bizarre Penguins-Devils game and more. Read more
Going younger: Colin Miller returned to the lineup on defense, but as the Sabres continue to evaluate their future, it's likely Don Granato could keep sending out a defensive group with an average age of 22.7. "It just helps that we're all learning together." Read more
Penguins move into first: Tristan Jarry made 30 saves and Pittsburgh moved into first place in the East Division with a 1-0 win against Boston. Read more
Slide continues for Devils: It seemed unthinkable a week or two ago, but the Sabres might not finish in last place in the East. Claude Giroux played hero late in the game to help the Flyers past New Jersey, which lost its 10th straight game. Read more
The Devils are just two points ahead of Buffalo in the East. Standings
MORE TBN SPORTS
