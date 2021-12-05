[BN] Hockey: Defense fails again as Sabres lose another

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 5, 2021

Observations: Sabres cap road trip with another difficult defensive performance

Malcolm Subban said Friday that he was eager to join the Sabres and get a shot to prove he can play at the NHL level.

The Hurricanes gave him a warm welcome to Raleigh just over two minutes into the game Saturday night and the goalie later left with an injury, further complicating an already difficult goaltending situation.

Buffalo has now lost eight of its last nine games and has allowed five or more goals in eight of the last 11.

Those are not good numbers. Goaltending has been an issue, of course, but so, too, has inconsistent play on the blue line.