[BN] Hockey: Defense fails again as Sabres lose another
[BN] Hockey: Defense fails again as Sabres lose another

  Dec. 5, 2021
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 5, 2021

Sabres Hurricanes Hockey

Hurricanes winger Nino Niederreiter celebrates his goal during the second period Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Observations: Sabres cap road trip with another difficult defensive performance

Malcolm Subban said Friday that he was eager to join the Sabres and get a shot to prove he can play at the NHL level.

The Hurricanes gave him a warm welcome to Raleigh just over two minutes into the game Saturday night and the goalie later left with an injury, further complicating an already difficult goaltending situation.

Buffalo has now lost eight of its last nine games and has allowed five or more goals in eight of the last 11.

Those are not good numbers. Goaltending has been an issue, of course, but so, too, has inconsistent play on the blue line. 

As Lance Lysowski wrote from Raleigh: "Fans expected this to be a developmental, transition season for a club that’s pushing core players into prominent roles. But patience is a difficult sell with the 10-year playoff drought ... "

Here are the observations from North Carolina, where the Sabres lost another game. They return to the Buffalo area and kick off a three-game home stand Tuesday night vs. Anaheim.

READ MORE

Today in sports history: Dec. 5

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

