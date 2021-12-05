[BN] Hockey: Defense fails again as Sabres lose another

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 5, 2021
Observations: Sabres cap road trip with another difficult defensive performance
Malcolm Subban said Friday that he was eager to join the Sabres and get a shot to prove he can play at the NHL level.
The Hurricanes gave him a warm welcome to Raleigh just over two minutes into the game Saturday night and the goalie later left with an injury, further complicating an already difficult goaltending situation.
Buffalo has now lost eight of its last nine games and has allowed five or more goals in eight of the last 11.
Those are not good numbers. Goaltending has been an issue, of course, but so, too, has inconsistent play on the blue line.
As Lance Lysowski wrote from Raleigh: "Fans expected this to be a developmental, transition season for a club that’s pushing core players into prominent roles. But patience is a difficult sell with the 10-year playoff drought ... "
Here are the observations from North Carolina, where the Sabres lost another game. They return to the Buffalo area and kick off a three-game home stand Tuesday night vs. Anaheim.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Alex Tuch is building relationships: Alex Tuch is still wearing a yellow noncontact jersey when he hits the ice with his Sabres teammates at recent practices as he works his way back from shoulder surgery. He's still week to week in his recovery, but the Sabres wanted Tuch and other injured players to go on the trip to continue to get to know new teammates. Read more
Tampa keeps climbing: The Lightning got an overtime goal from Steven Stamkos to top Boston and improve to 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. Read more
Ovechkin hits another milestone: Alex Ovechkin scored his 20th goal of the season and the 750th of his NHL career to help the Capitals beat the Blue Jackets Saturday night. Read more
Contender tiers: ESPN, at the quarter mark of the NHL season, split the league up by levels of contenders. Where did the Sabres fit in? Well, they're neither "tasting the cup" or "on the cusp," that's for sure. Read more
Latest in Montreal: Canadiens executive vice president Jeff Gorton offered up "a potential hint into the team's direction when it comes to their approach in the candidates they plan to interview," SportsNet reported. Read more
