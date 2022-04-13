[BN] Hockey: Debut? It felt like Owen Power has been here all along

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Mike Harrington: This didn't feel like an NHL debut. It felt like Owen Power has been here all along

We knew going into the game there would be no easing in. That much was clear when Don Granato paired Owen Power, the 19-year-old making his NHL debut Tuesday, with Henri Jokiharju on Buffalo's second pairing during practice Monday.

What's there to ease into, anyway? The teenager from Mississauga (by way of the University of Michigan) didn't need to ease into second-pairing minutes or responsibilities because, as he showed Tuesday night, he clearly belongs.

Power finished with 19:50 of ice time and a plus-2 rating on defense against a playoff team. He was composed with the puck and made strong passes.

"Organizationally, Buffalo is quickly forming one of the best young groups of blueliners in the NHL," Mike Harrington wrote in his postgame column.

It was an exciting night for the Sabres. And it should be more exciting for how normal it all looked. A debut? Sure, but after the novelty wore away it looked like Power has been here all along.

Observations: "The box score from the Sabres’ 5-2 victory over the Maple Leafs doesn’t properly show the impact Power made in his first game for Buffalo," Lance Lysowski wrote from Toronto. Alex Tuch called it "smooth poise." Here's Lysowski's story on Power's debut and Buffalo's win. Read more

Power visits his supporters after the game: Power spent time after the game with his family and friends that came to Scotiabank Arena to watch him make his NHL debut. Watch

Solo lap: As is tradition for a rookie, Owen Power skated solo for a little when the Sabres took the ice for warmups. Watch here

Photos: It was a big day for the Sabres in Toronto. Here's a photo gallery from morning skate. View photos

And another from the game. View photos

Power can rely on Dahlin: In case you missed Lance Lysowski's story, here's a look at why Owen Power is in good hands with Rasmus Dahlin on Buffalo's roster. He's been through the hype, and has seen the scrutiny. Read more

Is Tage Thompson underrated? From The Hockey News: "It took a while for Thompson to show just how good of a goal-scorer he can be. But he's here now, and goalies are having a tough time slowing him down." Read more

