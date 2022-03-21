[BN] Hockey: Dahlin's overtime goal sends Sabres to win in Vancouver

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Observations: Rasmus Dahlin's overtime goal sends Sabres to win in Vancouver

Where would the Sabres be without Rasmus Dahlin this year?

No, it hasn't been a great season of hockey in Buffalo, and it will end without a playoff appearance yet again, but in another year of building for the future, the Sabres' 21-year-old All-Star defenseman has been really fun to watch.

He added to the fun with a game-winner late Sunday in Vancouver. He skated around two Canucks to cut across the slot and whiffed on the shot that he wanted to go over goalie Thatcher Demko. Instead, the puck slid between Demko’s legs to help the Sabres end their three-game road trip to Western Canada with four of a possible six points.

"I was kind of feeling it today, to be honest,” Dahlin said bashfully.

Dahlin on Sunday showed his offensive prowess, but also helped shut down Vancouver's top line and was physical.