[BN] Hockey: Dahlin, Olofsson reach milestones in Sabres' win

Observations: Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Olofsson reach milestones in Sabres' win

None of Buffalo's recent seasons have winded down with this type of feeling. Eleven years have gone by since the Sabres played playoff hockey, and this sense of hope, this realization that the future is bright, has not been frequent.

There will be no playoff hockey again this year, but the momentum is building.

Back-to-back wins against a Philadelphia team lower in the standings than the Sabres isn't proof of that, but it's the way the Sabres did it, twice coming from behind, and the way they're playing, setting career marks along the way, that brings hope to Sabres fans.

Victor Olofsson established a new career-high in points Sunday. Five non-rookie Sabres have done that this season. The Sabres have four 20-goal scorers in the same season for the first time since it was done in 2017-18.

All four of them will be back next season.

Here's Lance Lysowski's story and observations from Philadelphia.

