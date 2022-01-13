[BN] Hockey: Crisis in the crease: Sabres turn to Dell and Houser

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 13, 2022

Crisis in the crease: Sabres turn to Dell and Houser with Luukkonen and Subban out

Who had Aaron Dell and Michael Houser being the 1-2 punch in net for the Buffalo Sabres at some point this season on their bingo cards?

Anyone? ... Bueller?

Things went from bad to worse for the Sabres as Tuesday turned to Wednesday. They now have a crisis in the crease.

Rookie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who had seized the No. 1 job, will be out week to week with a lower-body injury. Malcolm Subban, who had the backup role, is in even worse shape.

Dell and Houser aren't just numbers three and four in the line of succession for the Sabres, they're five and six. Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski remain out.

"It's unlucky and it's not fun," defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said.