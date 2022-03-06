[BN] Hockey: Craig Anderson closing in on 300th win after 'tough start'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Craig Anderson closing in on 300th win after 'tough start' to 'remarkable' career

Craig Anderson could reach the milestone today. He could do it tomorrow. He could do it next Sunday.

Either way, it seems clear the 40-year-old goalie will become the sixth U.S.-born goalie to reach 300 wins. He trails only Ryan Miller, John Vanbiesbrouck, Tom Barrasso, Jonathan Quick and Mike Richter.

“I think it’s just one of those nice even numbers,” Anderson said of 300. “In March of 2020, when everything kind of shut down, I felt kind of cheated a little bit that way. Just felt like I had more to give, and that was kind of a personal goal to set..."

As Lance Lysowski wrote, "Anderson’s historic production is remarkable, considering how it all began."

Try going winless in 15 straight games and being claimed on waivers three times during a season as your intro to the NHL.