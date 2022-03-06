 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Craig Anderson closing in on 300th win after 'tough start'
[BN] Hockey: Craig Anderson closing in on 300th win after 'tough start'

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 6, 2022

Sabres Red Wings

Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson stands for the anthems prior to playing the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 9, 2021, at KeyBank Center.

Craig Anderson closing in on 300th win after 'tough start' to 'remarkable' career

Craig Anderson could reach the milestone today. He could do it tomorrow. He could do it next Sunday.

Either way, it seems clear the 40-year-old goalie will become the sixth U.S.-born goalie to reach 300 wins. He trails only Ryan Miller, John Vanbiesbrouck, Tom Barrasso, Jonathan Quick and Mike Richter.

“I think it’s just one of those nice even numbers,” Anderson said of 300. “In March of 2020, when everything kind of shut down, I felt kind of cheated a little bit that way. Just felt like I had more to give, and that was kind of a personal goal to set..."

As Lance Lysowski wrote, "Anderson’s historic production is remarkable, considering how it all began."

Try going winless in 15 straight games and being claimed on waivers three times during a season as your intro to the NHL.

Just to be playing at age 40 has to be a pride point for Anderson.

Eden's Alex Iafallo a key player in Kings' push: From Lance Lysowski: "Iafallo, an Eden native, is back in Buffalo with the Los Angeles Kings for the first time since they last faced the Sabres on Dec. 21, 2019. This time, he’s part of a playoff contender. Read more

Power rankings: A new team entered the top five, the Stars are trending upward and the Washington Capitals are not in this week's NHL power rankings courtesy of Mike Harrington. Read more

Friday coverage: In case you missed it:

Observations: Late heroics by Jeff Skinner send Sabres past Wild Read more

Sabres Notebook: Zemgus Girgensons nearing return after extended absence Read more

Not many crossover season ticket holders: "We don’t have a ton of crossover, actually, believe it or not," Kim Pegula said about ticket holders for both Bills and Sabres. "We have a few, not as many as you would think, living in the same market that is a ticket buyer to both." Here's more from her appearance at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Friday. Read more

Jagr's Czech team to help Ukrainians: From NHL.com: "Jaromir Jagr, the third-leading goal-scorer in NHL history, said Kladno, the team he owns in the Czech Extraliga, will move its final regular-season game to O2 Arena in Prague on Tuesday to raise money for refugees from Ukraine who have fled to the Czech Republic." Read more

Bills: NFL could provide $150M, Pegulas at least $200M to build stadium for Buffalo Bills Read more

Bills Mailbag: Is going after Rob Gronkowski in free agency the right move? Read more

Cornerback options will be hot debate for Bills in 2022 NFL draft Read more

Colleges: Big 4 basketball teams ready for conference tournaments Read more

High schools: 'Say it all night, fellas. We're champions': Niagara Wheatfield wins first sectional title since 1973 Read more

Girls basketball: Lancaster, Sweet Home-Hamburg heading five games at Buffalo State Read more

Olean, Allegany-Limestone to meet in Class B boys basketball final Read more

Will Mainstone's goal in double overtime gives Starpoint hockey a spot in state final four Read more

Championship Saturday: Your guide to a massive day of WNY high school sports Read more

