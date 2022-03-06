[BN] Hockey: Craig Anderson closing in on 300th win after 'tough start'

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 6, 2022
Craig Anderson closing in on 300th win after 'tough start' to 'remarkable' career
Craig Anderson could reach the milestone today. He could do it tomorrow. He could do it next Sunday.
Either way, it seems clear the 40-year-old goalie will become the sixth U.S.-born goalie to reach 300 wins. He trails only Ryan Miller, John Vanbiesbrouck, Tom Barrasso, Jonathan Quick and Mike Richter.
“I think it’s just one of those nice even numbers,” Anderson said of 300. “In March of 2020, when everything kind of shut down, I felt kind of cheated a little bit that way. Just felt like I had more to give, and that was kind of a personal goal to set..."
As Lance Lysowski wrote, "Anderson’s historic production is remarkable, considering how it all began."
Try going winless in 15 straight games and being claimed on waivers three times during a season as your intro to the NHL.
Just to be playing at age 40 has to be a pride point for Anderson.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Eden's Alex Iafallo a key player in Kings' push: From Lance Lysowski: "Iafallo, an Eden native, is back in Buffalo with the Los Angeles Kings for the first time since they last faced the Sabres on Dec. 21, 2019. This time, he’s part of a playoff contender. Read more
Power rankings: A new team entered the top five, the Stars are trending upward and the Washington Capitals are not in this week's NHL power rankings courtesy of Mike Harrington. Read more
Friday coverage: In case you missed it:
Observations: Late heroics by Jeff Skinner send Sabres past Wild Read more
Sabres Notebook: Zemgus Girgensons nearing return after extended absence Read more
Not many crossover season ticket holders: "We don’t have a ton of crossover, actually, believe it or not," Kim Pegula said about ticket holders for both Bills and Sabres. "We have a few, not as many as you would think, living in the same market that is a ticket buyer to both." Here's more from her appearance at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Friday. Read more
Jagr's Czech team to help Ukrainians: From NHL.com: "Jaromir Jagr, the third-leading goal-scorer in NHL history, said Kladno, the team he owns in the Czech Extraliga, will move its final regular-season game to O2 Arena in Prague on Tuesday to raise money for refugees from Ukraine who have fled to the Czech Republic." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: NFL could provide $150M, Pegulas at least $200M to build stadium for Buffalo Bills Read more
Bills Mailbag: Is going after Rob Gronkowski in free agency the right move? Read more
Cornerback options will be hot debate for Bills in 2022 NFL draft Read more
Colleges: Big 4 basketball teams ready for conference tournaments Read more
High schools: 'Say it all night, fellas. We're champions': Niagara Wheatfield wins first sectional title since 1973 Read more
Girls basketball: Lancaster, Sweet Home-Hamburg heading five games at Buffalo State Read more
Olean, Allegany-Limestone to meet in Class B boys basketball final Read more
Will Mainstone's goal in double overtime gives Starpoint hockey a spot in state final four Read more
Championship Saturday: Your guide to a massive day of WNY high school sports Read more
Today in sports history: March 6
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.