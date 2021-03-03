[BN] Hockey: Cozens fights, but Sabres have little other punches

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 3, 2021

Observations: Cozens goes down fighting in latest Sabres loss

The Sabres finally showed some fight.

Well, at least Dylan Cozens did.

In another forgettable Sabres loss, the rookie gave fans something to remember when he dropped the gloves with Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren during a 3-2 loss last night.

You could see the frustration in his fists as he knocked out Lindgren's mouthguard.

"A lot of the guys told me how it fired them up on the bench. That was the main goal, to get the guys going there in the third and try to bang one in," Cozens said.

Of course, that didn't happen. The Sabres lost their fourth straight. But, no pun intended, they did show more fight than they have in previous games.