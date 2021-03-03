[BN] Hockey: Cozens fights, but Sabres have little other punches

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 3, 2021
Observations: Cozens goes down fighting in latest Sabres loss
The Sabres finally showed some fight.
Well, at least Dylan Cozens did.
In another forgettable Sabres loss, the rookie gave fans something to remember when he dropped the gloves with Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren during a 3-2 loss last night.
You could see the frustration in his fists as he knocked out Lindgren's mouthguard.
"A lot of the guys told me how it fired them up on the bench. That was the main goal, to get the guys going there in the third and try to bang one in," Cozens said.
Of course, that didn't happen. The Sabres lost their fourth straight. But, no pun intended, they did show more fight than they have in previous games.
Mike Harrington's observations from Madison Square Garden include more on Cozens' fisticuffs, Jeff Skinner's best game yet, some ugly offensive numbers and more.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Rangers analyst thinks Sabres have quit: Former New York Rangers goalie and current MSG Network analyst Steve Valiquette: "I think the Buffalo players should be wearing ski masks on the 15th and 30th of every month (the NHL's paydays) because there's no way you can have that star power and then not have any pushback. I mean, they look like they've quit on their season." Read more
Notebook: Cozens was making his return after sitting for a game to manage his workload. He was looking forward to his first Madison Square Garden experience. The Tuesday notebook has more on his return, Jacob Bryson's fourth NHL game and a former Sabres prospect earning an AHL award. Read more
Wraparound: The Sabres looked better but got the same result. The Wraparound has details on the game if you didn't put yourself through another Sabres game last night. Read more
Unwatchable third line: From Travis Yost's latest Sabre Metrics column: "In the pantheon of questionable decisions, the vacillation between the fourth line and healthy scratches for Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner probably takes the cake. But the refusal to disassemble the third line isn’t far behind." The numbers are pretty ugly. Read more
Sabres odds: It took less than two months for the Sabres' odds at winning the division and the Stanley Cup to plummet. Read more
PSE is out of the restaurant biz: Pegula Sports & Entertainment has handed over the keys to its (716) Food and Sport. Southern Tier Brewing Company will take over and open later this summer. Read more
Here's what fans want out of the new place. Read more
Around the East: A Sabres win would have moved them out of last place. That's because the Devils, with fans in attendance for the first time, had a tough time beating Semyon Varlamov Tuesday night. Read more
In Pittsburgh, the Sidney Crosby-less Penguins beat Philly and tied the Flyers in the fourth spot behind two goals from Kasperi Kapanen. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Bills offseason questions: Where does Ed Oliver stand after Year 2? Read more
Jordan Phillips, former Bill and new J.J. Watt teammate, incurs wrath from some Bills fans Read more
Baseball: MLB opts to delay opening of Triple-A season until May Read more
Colleges: UB men's basketball holds off Akron, notches seventh win in eight games Read more
Sean Kirst: St. Bonaventure, Olean communities grieve for man who led as he lived Read more
Niagara men's basketball on pause due to Covid-19, awaits postseason status Read more
High schools: St. Joe's repeats as All-Catholic bowling champion Read more
