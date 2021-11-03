[BN] Hockey: Covid outbreak creates an uneasy backdrop Sabres-Sharks

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 3, 2021
Covid outbreak creates an uneasy backdrop to Sabres' game against Sharks
The San Jose Sharks had seven... seven... players missing in action Tuesday night due to the NHL's virus-related protocols. They were also without coach Bob Boughner, the former Sabres defenseman, and their trainer.
The show went on.
If you want to see the difference between what went on last season and what we can expect this season, look no further than SAP Center Tuesday night.
With virtually the entire league vaccinated, there has not been a single NHL game called off yet, Mike Harrington wrote.
"That gives everyone involved some solace, but there was definitely an uneasiness around the building Tuesday," Harrington said.
There were masks and Zoom meetings. The Sabres also had to adjust their protocols as they entered the arena.
Harrington has more on the weird situation inside SAP Center, where the Sabres lost to a shorthanded Sharks team.
