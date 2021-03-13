[BN] Hockey: Could the goalies be doing more?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 13, 2021
Jonas Johansson, Carter Hutton haven't bailed out Sabres' struggling offense
Let's get this part out of the way first: The Sabres are not in last place because of their goaltending.
But the play of Jonas Johansson and Carter Hutton with Linus Ullmark out has been far from perfect. At times, they've been inconsistent. A lot of times, they're not making enough of those "bail-out" saves to help the Sabres get through their seemingly never ending rough patches.
Entering Friday, the Sabres’ 5-on-5 save percentage (.903) ranked 29th in the league.
Hutton has won only two of his last 15 starts dating back to Feb. 18, 2020, compiling a 1-7-1 record and .883 save percentage this season. He'll start tonight vs. the Penguins.
Lance Lysowski has the story on the goalies.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Dylan Cozens is day to day: The rookie is considered “day to day,” according to coach Ralph Krueger, after suffering an injury on a hit Thursday night vs. Pittsburgh. It's unlikely he plays today. Lance Lysowski has more, as well as an update on Rasmus Dahlin and more info on the Amerks' Covid protocol pause. Read more
Not-so-hot ticket: Season ticket holders had first dibs on the approximately 1,900 tickets available for the March 20 home game vs. Boston, the first game inside KeyBank Center with fans allowed in more than a year. Not surprisingly, the longtime paying customers weren't interested in the product. The tickets went over to the general public. Read more
Sobering reality: If you missed Mike Harrington's column after Thursday night's loss, here's a sampling: "Holy moly. With apologies to Lindy Ruff, if the Sabres don't win Tuesday night in New Jersey, how many losses in a row can a coach survive?" Read more
New deal for Ovechkin? From NHL.com: "Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals have yet to find the 'sweet spot' for his next contract, GM Brian MacLellan said Friday." Read more
Midseason awards: TSN's Frank Seravalli ranks the top five choices at all four major player awards at the midway mark and the top three coaches and GMs for those awards. Read more
The deals that shaped the season: Like hockey and math? You may enjoy this FiveThityEight look at the deals that have shaped the NHL season so far. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Mailbag: What does re-signing Matt Milano and Daryl Williams mean for rest of free agency? Read more
Free agents: Attention shifts to guards Read more
Baseball: Major League Baseball to test anti-shift rules in the minor leagues this season Read more
Colleges: UB men's basketball punches into MAC title game with 81-74 win against Akron Read more
UB women's basketball can't make comeback in MAC tournament loss to Bowling Green Read more
Niagara University rallies back from massive deficit but falls to Iona in MAAC semifinal Read more
High schools: City Honors' Kyra Wood is first BPS girls basketball player to surpass 2,000 career points Read more
Max Schneider turns necessity into record-setting moment for Williamsville East Read more
