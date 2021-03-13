[BN] Hockey: Could the goalies be doing more?

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Dylan Cozens is day to day: The rookie is considered “day to day,” according to coach Ralph Krueger, after suffering an injury on a hit Thursday night vs. Pittsburgh. It's unlikely he plays today. Lance Lysowski has more, as well as an update on Rasmus Dahlin and more info on the Amerks' Covid protocol pause. Read more

Not-so-hot ticket: Season ticket holders had first dibs on the approximately 1,900 tickets available for the March 20 home game vs. Boston, the first game inside KeyBank Center with fans allowed in more than a year. Not surprisingly, the longtime paying customers weren't interested in the product. The tickets went over to the general public. Read more