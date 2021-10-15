[BN] Hockey: Connection was back between Sabres and fans Thursday night

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 15, 2021

Mike Harrington: In stellar opener, the connection was back between Sabres and fans

Just like we all predicted, right?

A Sabres season that will in all likelihood end without a playoff appearance for the 11th consecutive season kicked off Thursday night in Buffalo, where the smallest announced attendance in opener history watched the Sabres roll to a 5-1 win over visiting Montreal.

Fewer than 9,000 people came out to watch the Sabres open their season vs. the Canadiens. An announced attendance of 8,467 seems like KeyBank Center was pretty empty Thursday night.

But it really wasn't.

The Sabres, after all, gave them plenty to cheer about.

"People are right there and you could see their faces and the energy that they had," Kyle Okposo said. "I was fired up."