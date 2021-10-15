[BN] Hockey: Connection was back between Sabres and fans Thursday night

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 15, 2021
Mike Harrington: In stellar opener, the connection was back between Sabres and fans
Just like we all predicted, right?
A Sabres season that will in all likelihood end without a playoff appearance for the 11th consecutive season kicked off Thursday night in Buffalo, where the smallest announced attendance in opener history watched the Sabres roll to a 5-1 win over visiting Montreal.
Fewer than 9,000 people came out to watch the Sabres open their season vs. the Canadiens. An announced attendance of 8,467 seems like KeyBank Center was pretty empty Thursday night.
But it really wasn't.
The Sabres, after all, gave them plenty to cheer about.
"People are right there and you could see their faces and the energy that they had," Kyle Okposo said. "I was fired up."
At least for one night, the connection was back between fans the the players. Here's Mike Harrington's game night column.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations: All eyes were on the young core as the Sabres kicked off a 2021-22 season with basement-level expectations. But it was the veterans that shined Thursday night inside KeyBank Center. Here are a handful of observations from the win. Read more
Mittelstadt exits: From Lance Lysowski: "Casey Mittelstadt did not return to the game after he sprung Vinnie Hinostroza for a breakaway with 9:53 remaining in the second period. It appeared that Mittelstadt may have been hooked on the wrist during the play." Read more
Photos: Here's our photo gallery from the season-opening win. View photos
Season preview: Miss any of our in-depth looks at the Sabres ahead of the season? Catch up below...
Mike Harrington wrote about how the box office might take the biggest hit from another non-playoff year. Read more
Lance Lysowski wrote about Don Granato, who is driven to build a winner in Buffalo. Read more
The players, meanwhile, want to show they're ready to succeed. Read more
Opening ratings Year one of the mega television deal between the NHL, ESPN and Turner Sports got underway this week. Here's how many people watched Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Read more
Kraken get their first win: Seattle spoiled Nashville by earning the first win in franchise history. Read more
