[BN] Hockey: 'Confident again,' Rasmus Dahlin is thriving

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 8, 2021
'Confident' again, Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin thriving under interim coach Don Granato
Detractors of now former Sabres coach Ralph Krueger loved to point to it, seemingly with good reason: Ever since Krueger arrived, young defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who looked so promising under former coach Phil Housley, was regressing.
Already freed from Krueger's conservative system that made Dahlin look timid and uncomfortable, the soon-to-be-21-year-old is already looking much better under interim coach Don Granato, who has given Dahlin the green light to take risks and get into the action.
“It makes me confident,” Dahlin said following an optional practice Tuesday in KeyBank Center. “It makes me enjoy the game a lot. I can't complain.”
Dahlin, drafted first overall in 2018, has not seen a lot of winning so far during his time in Buffalo. That he's enjoying himself right now, during this dreadful season, is a positive for the Sabres.
“It's been very tough. You just have to dig through it. … You see the character in the players and what we have done. It's kind of cool to be a part of.”
Lance Lysowski has the story on the finally confident again Dahlin.
