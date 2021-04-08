 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: 'Confident again,' Rasmus Dahlin is thriving
[BN] Hockey: 'Confident again,' Rasmus Dahlin is thriving

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 8, 2021

Sabres Capitals second (copy)

Rasmus Dahlin had his first multipoint game of the season Tuesday in New Jersey.

'Confident' again, Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin thriving under interim coach Don Granato

Detractors of now former Sabres coach Ralph Krueger loved to point to it, seemingly with good reason: Ever since Krueger arrived, young defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who looked so promising under former coach Phil Housley, was regressing.

Already freed from Krueger's conservative system that made Dahlin look timid and uncomfortable, the soon-to-be-21-year-old is already looking much better under interim coach Don Granato, who has given Dahlin the green light to take risks and get into the action.

“It makes me confident,” Dahlin said following an optional practice Tuesday in KeyBank Center. “It makes me enjoy the game a lot. I can't complain.”

Dahlin, drafted first overall in 2018, has not seen a lot of winning so far during his time in Buffalo. That he's enjoying himself right now, during this dreadful season, is a positive for the Sabres.

“It's been very tough. You just have to dig through it. … You see the character in the players and what we have done. It's kind of cool to be a part of.”

Lance Lysowski has the story on the finally confident again Dahlin.

Vaccines: Medical personnel from the Sabres are investigating how soon players, coaches and staff can receive Covid-19 vaccinations. There does not appear to be a timeline on when that will happen, even as vaccine availability in New York increases. Read more

No Hall news yet: Taylor Hall remains, for now, a member of the Buffalo Sabres. At least on Tuesday night, the trade hanging over the team as he sat out ahead of the deadline did not seem to be a bother. Read more

Devils make a move: Buffalo's opponent tonight, New Jersey, traded Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri, both longtime members of the franchise, to the New York Islanders, who now appear to be out of the running for Hall. Read more

Vancouver outbreak: From Sportsnet in Canada: "Breaking its communications silence, the team issued a medical statement Wednesday summarizing the positive tests so far, confirming there is a coronavirus variant involved and attributing the outbreak to a 'source infection to a single individual obtained in a community setting.'" Read more

Trade tracker: Miss any deals that went down so far? Check out the TSN trade tracker. Read more

Bills: NFL draft preview: Bills stocked at wide receiver, but great year for depth Read more

Bills' Josh Allen and Kyle Brandt talk contract, vaccines, Chiefs and 'Sugar High Josh' Read more

Rod Watson: Bills stadium deal makes Highmark brand memorable. But in what way? Read more

Baseball: Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season Read more

High schools: McMillan, Dowling and Canisius defense shine in win at St. Francis Read more

Canisius High School plans expansion of athletic complex in West Seneca Read more

High school football schedule, April 8-12 Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

