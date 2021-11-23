[BN] Hockey: Comeback falls short, but young guys shine for Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 23, 2021
Observations: Sabres comeback falls short, but Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens shine
A hot start by the Sabres was short lived. They have now won just twice in their last 11 games, the latest a 7-4 defeat on home ice to visiting Columbus.
There were stretches Monday night, especially in the third period, when the Sabres carried play, but their goaltending was poor and they fell behind early, a three-goal deficit in the second half of a back-to-back set being too much to overcome.
But the limited number of Sabres fans inside KeyBank Center were witness to at least one positive: Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens issued another reminder why the outlook is brightening in Buffalo.
Thompson and Cozens both scored and started a Sabres rally that fell short.
Coach Don Granato on the 24-year-old Thompson: "As far as the potential, I don’t think we’re seeing anything close to what he’s going to become.”
Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss.
