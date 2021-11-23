 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Comeback falls short, but young guys shine for Sabres
  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 23, 2021

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period.

Observations: Sabres comeback falls short, but Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens shine

A hot start by the Sabres was short lived. They have now won just twice in their last 11 games, the latest a 7-4 defeat on home ice to visiting Columbus.

There were stretches Monday night, especially in the third period, when the Sabres carried play, but their goaltending was poor and they fell behind early, a three-goal deficit in the second half of a back-to-back set being too much to overcome.

But the limited number of Sabres fans inside KeyBank Center were witness to at least one positive: Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens issued another reminder why the outlook is brightening in Buffalo.  

Thompson and Cozens both scored and started a Sabres rally that fell short.

Coach Don Granato on the 24-year-old Thompson: "As far as the potential, I don’t think we’re seeing anything close to what he’s going to become.”

Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

