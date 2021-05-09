[BN] Hockey: Coaching hire will kick off a busy offseason

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 9, 2021
Inside the Sabres: Coaching hire to kick-start a busy offseason for GM Kevyn Adams
Mercifully, the Sabres' season came to a close Saturday in Pittsburgh. For most people, it couldn't come fast enough, even after interim coach Don Granato took over and the Sabres started playing well.
The games haven't meant anything for weeks if not months as far as the standings go, but for the players, each snap was a chance to prove to others what you can do.
And for Granato, each game, each period, was a chance to show the Pegulas and Kevyn Adams that he belonged behind the bench leading an NHL team.
Figuring out if that's the case is the most important thing for the Sabres as we head into this critical offseason after a downer of a 2020-21 season.
Under Granato’s watch, the Sabres posted a 9-16-3 record. The first-time NHL coach has emerged as a favorite to become the franchise’s full-time head coach, and it’s a job he covets, Lance Lysowski wrote.
If finding a coach is No. 1 on the item list, what's next?
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Wraparound: The legend of Michael Houser grows. The goalie made 22 saves in a 1-0 loss to the Penguins. The Sabres (15-34-7) finished at the bottom of the NHL for the fourth time in eight years. Here's how the season finale played out. Read more
Power rankings: Mike Harrington's final regular season power rankings have the Sabres where they've been for quite a while: At the bottom. Here's how the teams are ranked. Read more
Relaxing the rules: From the Associated Press: "The NHL is relaxing virus protocols for teams that reach a vaccination threshold. The changes take effect once 85% or more of the traveling party has been fully vaccinated, the league announced Saturday. For a team with 56 members in its traveling party, 48 would need to be fully vaccinated." Read more
Leafs take the North: Mitch Marner scored his 20th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs wrapped up the North Division title, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night. Read more
Contract year: Rasmus Asplund started to find his groove as the season went on and he wants to stay with the Sabres. Is Asplund remaining with the Sabres in the cards for next season? That's yet to be seen. Read more
McDavid hits 100: It took just 53 games, but Connor McDavid has piled in 100 points for the season. Read more
