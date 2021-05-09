[BN] Hockey: Coaching hire will kick off a busy offseason

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Inside the Sabres: Coaching hire to kick-start a busy offseason for GM Kevyn Adams

Mercifully, the Sabres' season came to a close Saturday in Pittsburgh. For most people, it couldn't come fast enough, even after interim coach Don Granato took over and the Sabres started playing well.

The games haven't meant anything for weeks if not months as far as the standings go, but for the players, each snap was a chance to prove to others what you can do.

And for Granato, each game, each period, was a chance to show the Pegulas and Kevyn Adams that he belonged behind the bench leading an NHL team.

Figuring out if that's the case is the most important thing for the Sabres as we head into this critical offseason after a downer of a 2020-21 season.

Under Granato’s watch, the Sabres posted a 9-16-3 record. The first-time NHL coach has emerged as a favorite to become the franchise’s full-time head coach, and it’s a job he covets, Lance Lysowski wrote.