[BN] Hockey: Clippings by Wings among season's biggest frustrations

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 18, 2022

Mike Harrington: Clippings by Wings among season's biggest frustrations for Sabres

The Sabres shouldn't be measuring themselves against the teams at the top of the Atlantic Division.

For now, they can just look one spot ahead.

The Detroit Red Wings are also in rebuild mode, and after Monday afternoon's 3-2 overtime win inside KeyBank Center they're now 12 points ahead of the Sabres in the standings.

How'd they get there? Look no further than the 4-0 record the Wings have over the Sabres. Two of those wins came on the road in games the Sabres led by two goals.