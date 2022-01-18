[BN] Hockey: Clippings by Wings among season's biggest frustrations

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 18, 2022
Mike Harrington: Clippings by Wings among season's biggest frustrations for Sabres
The Sabres shouldn't be measuring themselves against the teams at the top of the Atlantic Division.
For now, they can just look one spot ahead.
The Detroit Red Wings are also in rebuild mode, and after Monday afternoon's 3-2 overtime win inside KeyBank Center they're now 12 points ahead of the Sabres in the standings.
How'd they get there? Look no further than the 4-0 record the Wings have over the Sabres. Two of those wins came on the road in games the Sabres led by two goals.
Here's a dose of reality from Mike Harrington's column: "Talk all you want about Tampa Bay, Toronto, Boston and now even Florida. If the Sabres ever want to get anywhere in the Atlantic Division, they first better conquer Ottawa and Detroit."
Observations: The Sabres could have put the game away. Jeff Skinner scored, but could have had at least one more. Victor Olofsson, stuck in a careerlong 22-game goal drought, was stopped on a breakaway. Buffalo's two-goal lead was not enough to avoid another loss. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations. Read more
Photos: Here are 16 photos from the action inside KeyBank Center Monday afternoon, including two fans with a seating section to themselves. View photos
Ottawa up next: The Sabres and Senators meet tonight in Ottawa for a game that will be played with no fans.
Like the Sabres, the Senators lost hope in a playoff two months ago. But a sweep of Alberta has the team feeling good as the Sabres come to town. Read more
Five-goal game: From NHL.com: "Timo Meier became the first player in San Jose Sharks history to score five goals in a game in a 6-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center on Monday." Read more
O'Ree honored Bruins will retire 22: "It was something that I've never dreamed of," Willie O'Ree said of having his No. 22 jersey retired in Boston on Tuesday. Read more
How US women's hockey coach juggles two jobs: In April, Joel Johnson became the new coach of the U.S. women's hockey team. Two months later, St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minn., hired him to leads its women's hockey program as it made the jump to Division I. “I think it’s interesting when someone says perfect storm. It’s still a storm, and it’s still perfect,” he said. Read more
Coyotes win battle of the worsts: Arizona and Montreal met out in the desert to decide who the league's worst team is. The Coyotes came out victorious. Read more
Today in sports history: Jan. 18
