[BN] Hockey: Circumstances dictate Sabres call an audible with Peyton Krebs

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 11, 2021
Mike Harrington: Circumstances dictate Sabres call an audible with Peyton Krebs
For all the holes the Sabres have on their roster and in their organization, they've been pretty sound with their development roster.
The organization has not rushed players to the NHL level. It has been comfortable with putting a prospect in Rochester to "percolate," Mike Harrington wrote.
But development doesn't just stop in Rochester. It can happen at the NHL level, too, just in different ways.
This brings us to Peyton Krebs, who has seven points in a three-game stretch heading into Friday.
Right now the Sabres have a big hole at center with Casey Mittelstadt sidelined. Harrington makes the case for calling up Krebs.
