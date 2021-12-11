[BN] Hockey: Circumstances dictate Sabres call an audible with Peyton Krebs

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Observations: The Sabres were pretty sure the review with 56.2 seconds remaining Friday night would result in the tying goal. It didn't. "That stung," said Sabres winger Kyle Okposo. The Sabres (8-15-3) are winless in 10 of their last 11 and have points in only five of their last 19. Here are Lance Lysowski's observation from the latest loss. Read more