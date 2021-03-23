[BN] Hockey: Carter Hutton hurt as winless streak reaches 14

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 23, 2021

Observations: Hutton injury exacerbates goaltending crisis as Sabres' streak hits 14

Give the 2014-15 team some credit, at least the team was built specifically to lose.

Monday night, the Sabres of 2020-21, a team that was built with hopes of taking another step forward toward a spot in the playoffs, tied that tank team's franchise mark of 14 consecutive games without a win.

And, to make matters worse, they lost one of their goaltenders in the process, exacerbating an already tenuous goaltending situation that may now be in full crisis mode.

How fitting.

Carter Hutton was knocked out of Monday's 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers with what looked like a serious left leg issue just 2:53 into the game after a goalmouth collision.