[BN] Hockey: Carter Hutton hurt as winless streak reaches 14

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 23, 2021
Observations: Hutton injury exacerbates goaltending crisis as Sabres' streak hits 14
Give the 2014-15 team some credit, at least the team was built specifically to lose.
Monday night, the Sabres of 2020-21, a team that was built with hopes of taking another step forward toward a spot in the playoffs, tied that tank team's franchise mark of 14 consecutive games without a win.
And, to make matters worse, they lost one of their goaltenders in the process, exacerbating an already tenuous goaltending situation that may now be in full crisis mode.
How fitting.
Carter Hutton was knocked out of Monday's 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers with what looked like a serious left leg issue just 2:53 into the game after a goalmouth collision.
The Sabres turned to a 31-year-old to play in his first NHL game since 2016. It's uncertain how quickly Linus Ullmark can get back into game shape once he's allowed to practice.
Mike Harrington has more on the situation, as well as a few other observations from the loss.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
MORE TBN SPORTS
