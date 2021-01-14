[BN] Hockey: Can Eichel and Hall be Sabres' Batman and Robin?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 14, 2021
'Batman needs Robin:' How Sabres' Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall could be elite duo
Tonight marks the beginning of Jack Eichel's sixth NHL season and third as captain of the Buffalo Sabres. Eichel, who scored a career-high 36 goals last year, is the Sabres' Batman.
And every Batman, former NHL executive Brian Burke said, needs a Robin.
Sure, the Sabres have paired Eichel with talented wingers before. Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart possess skill and playmaking ability, but neither of them are Taylor Hall, the former league MVP and first overall pick in the 2010 draft.
“They will be one of the most exciting duos in the league. And to me, it’s about duos," said former Sabres winger Matthew Barnaby.
Will Hall bring the best out of Eichel? And, in turn, will Eichel help Hall reach his maximum potential? The winger has never played with a center like Eichel.
If the Sabres are to break their playoff drought, it will be because this version of Batman and Robin succeeded.
Lance Lysowski has the Opening Night story on the Sabres' new duo.
On the edge of dubious history: Speaking of that playoff drought ... If the Sabres fail to make the playoffs this year, it will mark 10 straight years without postseason NHL hockey in Buffalo. That would tie the league's all-time record set by the Florida Panthers in 2011 and matched by the Edmonton Oilers in 2016. Not since Terry Pegula bought the team did the Sabres miss the playoffs in four consecutive seasons. Mike Harrington has much more on the dubious history and why it's hard to envision the Sabres avoiding it. Read more
New norm: What's it like without the sights and sounds of fans in the stands? “You can hear the skates cracking, guys chirping," Cody Eakin said. "You don’t have the fan support to give you that momentum off the kill, the power play or some zone time, but you have to generate that off the bench. I think there are pros and cons." The Sabres are prepared for this new normal. Lysowski has more on that, and injury and roster updates from Wednesday. Read more
Without real fans, the paying customers will be represented by cardboard cutouts. Read more
Forecasting the finish: The Sabres are playing in the toughest division in this pandemic-adjusted 2021 season. With that in mind, it's possible the Sabres could take a step forward without making the postseason. Here's how our two Sabres writers have the season playing out. Read more
Additionally, Harrington and Lysowski make their league-wide picks for the playoffs and award winners. Read more
Roundtable: Aside from Eichel and Hall, who is the most important for the Sabres' playoff chances? Who should skate on their wing? What can Ralph Krueger do to get more out of Jeff Skinner? Who will surprise fans? Our guys answered those questions and more. Read more
Okposo wants more: Among those who could help the Sabres make a jump forward is Kyle Okposo, who carries the fourth-highest cap hit on the team despite his declining play in recent seasons. "I obviously want to contribute offensively and I still feel like I can help in that department and that I have a lot more to give there." Read more
Power rankings: Mike Harrington takes his first shot at ranking NHL teams. Read more
Over the border: From the New York Times: "The NHL’s new North Division will feature the Original Six rivalry between Toronto and Montreal and the Battle of Alberta. But it’ll also require cross-country trips." Read more
