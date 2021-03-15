[BN] Hockey: Can Carter Hutton turn it around?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 15, 2021
Carter Hutton hoping to build off strong showing vs. Penguins in Sabres' net
Without Linus Ullmark, Sabres goalies have been struggling.
It's not the reason the Sabres are losing, as Lance Lysowski highlighted a few days ago, but Carter Hutton and Jonas Johansson haven't been able to bail out a slumping offense during this losing streak.
While the Sabres have gone 10 straight without a win, Carter Hutton may be starting to forget what winning feels like. He hasn't been the winning goalie since a Jan. 18 win in Philadelphia.
But Hutton turned in what was probably his best performance of the season Saturday night. He stopped 31 of Pittsburgh's 32 shots.
"He was outstanding today. We're excited to see that happen," said coach Ralph Krueger. "And he looked to be in a good groove. The break he had (playing only once in the previous 11 days) seemed to increase his energy."
If the Sabres are going to get going, they're going to need Hutton or Johansson to steal them a game or two pretty soon.
Still, as Mike Harrington wrote: "No matter what the numbers show, what's any goalie supposed to do if his team doesn't score?"
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Rick Martin, a death anniversary and the Sabres' collapse: From Mike Harrington: "Forgive me for getting a little sentimental. When it comes to the Sabres, there's a lot more on my mind right now than Saturday's snoozer against Pittsburgh that extended their winless streak to 10 games." On the 10th anniversary of Rick Martin's death, Harrington reflects on a Sabres franchise in free fall. Read more
Imagine the Leafs winning the Cup ... in Buffalo: From Harrington: "As if this season hasn't been bad enough, here comes a new wrinkle. Of all the hideous things Sabres fans have had to endure in 2021, one possibility looms about four months in the distance that's almost unspeakable." The high-flying Toronto Maple Leafs could – we repeat, could – hoist Lord Stanley's Cup on the ice inside KeyBank Center. This week's Inside the NHL column has that haunting idea for Sabres fans. Read more
Life without Jack: In case you missed Lance Lysowski's story following the Sabres' 10th straight loss Saturday night, here's a snapshot of what life is like for the Sabres without captain Jack Eichel. For one, the first-line center entered training camp on a professional tryout. The power play is 0 for its last 15. Can the Sabres persevere? Read more
Hextall's new legacy: The Penguins just left town and are pointed in a new direction. Pittsburgh's newest general manager, Ron Hextall, is eager to craft a new legacy with the Penguins after flaming out with the club's cross-state rival. Read more
Caps fans hit the road: There won't be fans inside KeyBank Center tonight, but when Washington played in Philadelphia this past weekend, Caps fans hit the road. Read more
Game notes: Tonight's game finishes a stretch of eight road games in nine games for the Caps. Washington is aiming for a three-game road sweep after beating the Flyers twice. Read more
'Get Uncomfortable': What is the Black Girl Hockey Club and what is the club trying to do to improve diversity? Bleacher Report's Abbey Mastracco has the story. Read more
