[BN] Hockey: Can Carter Hutton turn it around?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 15, 2021

Carter Hutton hoping to build off strong showing vs. Penguins in Sabres' net

Without Linus Ullmark, Sabres goalies have been struggling.

It's not the reason the Sabres are losing, as Lance Lysowski highlighted a few days ago, but Carter Hutton and Jonas Johansson haven't been able to bail out a slumping offense during this losing streak.

While the Sabres have gone 10 straight without a win, Carter Hutton may be starting to forget what winning feels like. He hasn't been the winning goalie since a Jan. 18 win in Philadelphia.

But Hutton turned in what was probably his best performance of the season Saturday night. He stopped 31 of Pittsburgh's 32 shots.

"He was outstanding today. We're excited to see that happen," said coach Ralph Krueger. "And he looked to be in a good groove. The break he had (playing only once in the previous 11 days) seemed to increase his energy."