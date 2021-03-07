[BN] Hockey: Buffalo's Patrick Kane is in the thick of the MVP race

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 7, 2021
Inside the NHL: As he hits 1,000 games, Patrick Kane is in the thick of early Hart race
The best NHL story in Western New York this season certainly has nothing to do with the Buffalo Sabres.
It's the milestones being hit by Patrick Kane and the fact that the South Buffalo native, at age 32, is playing as good as he ever has and might just have himself in the hunt to win the Hart Trophy as the league's Most Valuable Player.
Kane, with 11 goals and 37 points in 25 games, has Chicago in a playoff spot despite expectations being pretty low in a season without Jonathan Toews playing.
"The biggest thing is once you start reaching these type of milestones – 400 goals and 1,000 games coming up – it leaves you wanting more,” Kane said after scoring No. 400 of his career on Feb. 28 against Detroit.
Mike Harrington's Inside the NHL column this week has more on Kane, as well as why you shouldn't expect the Sabres to change their minds about a president of hockey operations. The column also has some other news and notes from around the league.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations: How did Ralph Krueger react to his boss not giving him a vote of confidence a day earlier? By focusing on fixing what is going wrong, he said. “Anything beyond that right now would be a waste of focus and energy. The team needs me to be 100% present and that’s what I am here, right now.” Once again, his best effort wasn't good enough. The Sabres lost their sixth straight, and the coach pointed to mental toughness Saturday. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations. Read more
Barzal's goal goes viral: Of course one of the top highlight-reel goals of the 2020-21 season belongs to a guy scoring against the Sabres. It was the No. 1 play on SportsCenter Saturday night and it helped spark the Islanders. Read more
Wraparound: The Sabres scored 33 seconds into the game Saturday afternoon. By the time the second period ended, that quick start was a long afterthought. Here's how loss number six in a row played out. Read more
Power rankings: Well, the Sabres have hit rock bottom as far as Mike Harrington's league-wide power rankings go. Meanwhile, the Islanders made a big jump. Read more
Wilson gets 7: Washington's Tom Wilson was suspended seven games for his Friday night hit on Boston's Brandon Carlo, who was taken to the hospital. Read more
Welcome back: Fans will soon be allowed inside KeyBank Center. But they've already returned to other arenas around the league. Here's where each team stands. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Bills Mailbag: Who to target in free agency and the NFL draft Read more
Inside the Bills: Forecasting what will happen to team's 14 impending free agents Read more
Bills re-sign inside linebacker Andre Smith Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure heads to Atlantic 10 title game with win against Saint Louis Read more
UB women grab No. 4 seed after upset win over Falcons in OT Read more
High schools: Covid case ends Sacred Heart's girls basketball season Read more
Falls' Jalen Bradberry strikes for 31 in win, moves closer to 2,000 career points Read more
Baseball: Muny AAA looking to add one more team for 2021 season Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.