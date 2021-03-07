[BN] Hockey: Buffalo's Patrick Kane is in the thick of the MVP race

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 7, 2021

Inside the NHL: As he hits 1,000 games, Patrick Kane is in the thick of early Hart race

The best NHL story in Western New York this season certainly has nothing to do with the Buffalo Sabres.

It's the milestones being hit by Patrick Kane and the fact that the South Buffalo native, at age 32, is playing as good as he ever has and might just have himself in the hunt to win the Hart Trophy as the league's Most Valuable Player.

Kane, with 11 goals and 37 points in 25 games, has Chicago in a playoff spot despite expectations being pretty low in a season without Jonathan Toews playing.

"The biggest thing is once you start reaching these type of milestones – 400 goals and 1,000 games coming up – it leaves you wanting more,” Kane said after scoring No. 400 of his career on Feb. 28 against Detroit.