[BN] Hockey: Bills were set up like the 2006 Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 25, 2022

Mike Harrington: It was set up for the Bills, just like the 2006 Sabres. And then it wasn't

The 2022 Bills and 2006 Sabres will "live together in Heartbreak Hotel forever," Mike Harrington wrote.

Sabres fans probably remember it well. It was during the team's last run of success. The franchise has had little of it since.

All that stood in the way of the Sabres and the Stanley Cup was Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals at Carolina and then the eighth-seeded Edmonton Oilers.

Buffalo led 2-1 after two periods and fell 4-2.

Similarly, the Bills were winners Sunday ... until they weren't. The same way the Sabres couldn't overcome once-in-a-lifetime adversity 16 years ago.