[BN] Hockey: Bills were set up like the 2006 Sabres

Jan. 25, 2022
Mike Harrington: It was set up for the Bills, just like the 2006 Sabres. And then it wasn't
The 2022 Bills and 2006 Sabres will "live together in Heartbreak Hotel forever," Mike Harrington wrote.
Sabres fans probably remember it well. It was during the team's last run of success. The franchise has had little of it since.
All that stood in the way of the Sabres and the Stanley Cup was Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals at Carolina and then the eighth-seeded Edmonton Oilers.
Buffalo led 2-1 after two periods and fell 4-2.
Similarly, the Bills were winners Sunday ... until they weren't. The same way the Sabres couldn't overcome once-in-a-lifetime adversity 16 years ago.
Here's Harrington's column on the comparisons.
Racist incident involving Subban's brother is 'disturbing': Malcolm Subban's younger brother, Jordan, was subjected to racist taunts during an ECHL game Saturday night. "I've been through that before and I've had that feeling and it's not a good one," Kyle Okposo said. Read more
Power rankings: In case you missed it, here are Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. Read more
David Quinn gets a second chance: From the Associated Press: "More than three decades since the rare blood disorder kept him from playing at the 1988 Games in Calgary, David Quinn is getting a second Olympic opportunity as the U.S. coach in Beijing." Read more
Yandle ties iron man record: Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle appeared in his 964th straight regular-season game Monday night, tying the NHL's "iron man" record set by Doug Jarvis from 1975-87. Read more
Midseason report: ESPN has grades, MVPs and players who need a reset for all 32 NHL teams. Read more
Canucks hire NHL's second female assistant GM: Emilie Castonguay is the second woman to be an assistant general manager in NHL history. "It's a historic day, and it goes to show that women have a place in sports and in hockey." Read more
Bills: Bills Notebook: NFL's overtime rules fall under the spotlight after classic playoff game Read more
Analysis: Bills got more pressure on Patrick Mahomes and had little to show for it Read more
She's not ready to 'spike the football just yet,' but Hochul confident on Bills stadium deal Read more
Jim Kubiak: Bills' Josh Allen was everything you dream of in a franchise quarterback against Chiefs Read more
Colleges: UB football adds Arizona transfer Booby Curry at wide receiver Read more
High schools: Trey Kleitz sets Iroquois boys basketball all-time scoring record, passes Jacob Steck Read more
Lancaster, Lew-Port remain unanimous atop girls basketball polls Read more
Orchard Park, Bishop Timon take top spots in News' boys basketball polls Read more
