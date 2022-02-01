[BN] Hockey: Back in Vegas, Alex Tuch continues pursuit to help Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 1, 2022

Back in Vegas, Alex Tuch continues his pursuit to help Sabres reach their potential

Alex Tuch has spent his recent weeks in a Buffalo Sabres uniform showing fans in his home state and region that they acquired a talented young player – and leader – in the Jack Eichel trade.

Tuch, 25, is establishing himself as a leader on a young team. He had 11 points in 10 January games. He's certainly getting comfortable with his new team.

But tonight in Las Vegas, Tuch will feel something different.

He said he wasn't sure what to expect today from the moment he steps on the ice for the morning skate to his first shift against his former Las Vegas Golden Knights teammates.

“I'm a little nervous and definitely excited,” Tuch said. “It's going to be some mixed emotions. Tomorrow, pretty much all day. I'm just going to have fun with it. I try to really live in the moment as much as I can and really enjoy every new and unique experience."