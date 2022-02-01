[BN] Hockey: Back in Vegas, Alex Tuch continues pursuit to help Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 1, 2022
Back in Vegas, Alex Tuch continues his pursuit to help Sabres reach their potential
Alex Tuch has spent his recent weeks in a Buffalo Sabres uniform showing fans in his home state and region that they acquired a talented young player – and leader – in the Jack Eichel trade.
Tuch, 25, is establishing himself as a leader on a young team. He had 11 points in 10 January games. He's certainly getting comfortable with his new team.
But tonight in Las Vegas, Tuch will feel something different.
He said he wasn't sure what to expect today from the moment he steps on the ice for the morning skate to his first shift against his former Las Vegas Golden Knights teammates.
“I'm a little nervous and definitely excited,” Tuch said. “It's going to be some mixed emotions. Tomorrow, pretty much all day. I'm just going to have fun with it. I try to really live in the moment as much as I can and really enjoy every new and unique experience."
This season has been full of new and unique experiences for Tuch.
Here's Lance Lysowski's story on Tuch from Vegas.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Sunday coverage: It was a weird day for the Sabres in Denver, and it ended with a 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. Read more
Maintenance Day: The latest episode of the Maintenance Day podcast featuring our Lance Lysowski and hockey writer Joe Yerdon was released yesterday. The guys talked about the bizarre start to the road trip, goalies, why Casey Fitzgerald should remain in the NHL and more. Check out the latest episode on Spotify or Apple.
Speaking of Vegas... Monday, the NHL shared details of its first-ever outdoor All-Star Game skills competition events, scheduled for Friday in Las Vegas. Here are the details on the Vegas-themed competition, from ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. Read more
Protocols: From SportsNet: "The NHL announced updated Covid-19 protocols on Monday, including a 'removal' of the requirement to test fully vaccinated individuals daily." Read more
Golden Knights banged up: Vegas will be without two defensemen tonight vs. the Sabres. Here's the story, from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Brian Daboll meets the New York media; Bobby Johnson reportedly set to depart Bills for Giants Read more
Tee Martin to interview for Bills' offensive coordinator job – plus, nine more candidates to consider Read more
Colleges: UB running back Dylan McDuffie withdraws from transfer portal, returns to Bulls Read more
Big 4 roundup: Niagara men win in overtime; Canisius falls Read more
High schools: Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker commits to Rhode Island Read more
Canisius, Bishop Timon in top spots in latest News boys basketball polls Read more
Lancaster, Lew-Port still unanimous atop News girls basketball polls Read more
Orchard Park's Kegan Mancabelli tops busy week with another school record in pole vault Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.