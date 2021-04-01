 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: At long last, the streak is over

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 1, 2021

Sabres Flyers (copy)

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark is congratulated on a 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Mike Harrington: Sabres finally find their heart at home to end ugly streaks

It is April Fools' Day, but this isn't a joke: The Sabres won a hockey game. 

It had been 34 days and 18 games since that was the case. The longest losing streak in the NHL in the post-2005 shootout era is over.

Buffalo had also lost 11 straight at home. That fell one shy of tying the franchise record.

The streak nearly – and probably should have – ended Monday night when the Sabres built a three-goal lead to the visiting and struggling Flyers before blowing that lead and losing number 18 in overtime.

For once, the Sabres looked like the better team for nearly the entire game. 

Saturday, they'll welcome fans into KeyBank Center.

"Here's hoping the diehards who decide to come in April get a few rewards and are able to make some noise," Mike Harrington wrote.

Observations: Don Granato, a 53-year-old hockey lifer, got his first win as a coach. His team looked good doing it, too. His changes are already making a difference. You can see it in Kyle Okposo's game. Lance Lysowski has more in his observations from the win. Read more

Wraparound Sam Reinhart, who centered a 5-on-5 forward line for the first time since the 2017-18 season, got the scoring started. Curtis Lazar made it 2-0 before the first period ended. That was more than enough on this night, but the Sabres weren't done. Here's how the first win in 34 days played out. Read more

More prospects, please: It's likely that the Sabres have not made their last trade ahead of the April 12 trade deadline. Who's going to join the Sabres after the break? Kevyn Adams is trying to figure that out. Lance Lysowski has more on who we may see, as well as an injury update on Dylan Cozens. Read more

Hall to the Islanders? That's the likeliest destination for Taylor Hall, according to oddsmakers. Read more

More on the streak: ESPN's Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski, prior to the streak ending, discussed who was most at fault for this season and where the Sabres go from here. Read more

