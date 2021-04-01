[BN] Hockey: At long last, the streak is over

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Observations: Don Granato, a 53-year-old hockey lifer, got his first win as a coach. His team looked good doing it, too. His changes are already making a difference. You can see it in Kyle Okposo's game. Lance Lysowski has more in his observations from the win. Read more

Wraparound Sam Reinhart, who centered a 5-on-5 forward line for the first time since the 2017-18 season, got the scoring started. Curtis Lazar made it 2-0 before the first period ended. That was more than enough on this night, but the Sabres weren't done. Here's how the first win in 34 days played out. Read more