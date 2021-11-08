[BN] Hockey: Asplund's development an early-season success story

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 8, 2021

Rasmus Asplund's development an early-season success story for Sabres

Rasmus Asplund has a pretty simple explanation for his early-season success for the 5-4-2 Sabres.

“You just need opportunity and when you get it, you have to take it,” the 23-year-old winger said.

Asplund has proven to be a versatile forward in Buffalo's system, always doing whatever is asked of him and trying to improve his game along the way. Right now, he's one of coach Don Granato’s most trusted forwards.

Asplund has four goals and six assists for a team-high 10 points through 11 games.

"His improvement is significant for a franchise in need of young, talented forwards who fit GM Kevyn Adams’ vision for the Sabres on the ice and in the dressing room," Lance Lysowski wrote.