[BN] Hockey: Asplund's development an early-season success story
  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 8, 2021

Sabres Canucks

Buffalo Sabres right winger Rasmus Asplund can't get the puck past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko.

Rasmus Asplund's development an early-season success story for Sabres

Rasmus Asplund has a pretty simple explanation for his early-season success for the 5-4-2 Sabres.

“You just need opportunity and when you get it, you have to take it,” the 23-year-old winger said.

Asplund has proven to be a versatile forward in Buffalo's system, always doing whatever is asked of him and trying to improve his game along the way. Right now, he's one of coach Don Granato’s most trusted forwards.

Asplund has four goals and six assists for a team-high 10 points through 11 games.

"His improvement is significant for a franchise in need of young, talented forwards who fit GM Kevyn Adams’ vision for the Sabres on the ice and in the dressing room," Lance Lysowski wrote.

Here's more on Asplund's development and what it means for the Sabres.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Last time out: The Sabres returned home from an eventful road trip to host Detroit on Saturday night inside KeyBank Center. A troubling trend continued. They blew another two-goal lead and failed to earn two points. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss. Read more

New guys arrive: In case you missed it, the two main pieces acquired in the trade that sent Jack Eichel to Las Vegas arrived in town and spoke with reporters. 

Peyton Krebs had "mixed" emotions, but they included excitement following his trade to the Sabres. Read more

Baldwinsville native Alex Tuch is excited to be back east and wants to be part of the solution to help turn the Sabres into a winner. Read more

Eichel expects to play this year: Jack Eichel expects to be on the ice for Vegas three months after his upcoming surgery, NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin wrote. Read more

Caps on deck: The Sabres will get a deserved break tomorrow, but not until they return from Washington, where they visit the 5-2-4 Capitals tonight.

The Caps have been banged up  T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom and Anthony Mantha are on IR  but their young players continue to step up. Read more

Alex Ovechkin is third in the NHL in points and tied his best start with 10 goals in 10 games. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Jason Wolf: Josh Allen's frustration boils over, and it should after Bills' loss to woeful Jaguars Read more

Jacksonville cornerback on Bills' sideline: 'It's like they don't care. They don't deserve this' Read more

Plays that shaped the game: One-dimensional Bills' offense implodes Read more

Observations: Bills' offense suddenly finds itself in crisis mode Read more

High schools: High school championships, Part 2: Your guide to a busy weekend of winners and moments Read more

Runner-up last year, Nichols' Siren wins girls Monsignor Martin run this time Read more

Portville volleyball star Kylie Blessing earns All-Region honors Read more

Today in sports history: Nov. 8

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

