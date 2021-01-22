[BN] Hockey: As Ullmark mourns, Eichel's gesture feels big

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 22, 2021
Mike Harrington: As Linus Ullmark mourns, Jack Eichel's small gesture feels big
Linus Ullmark got a call from his mother after the morning skate Monday in Philadelphia. She told him that his father had died.
Later that night, after the Sabres torched the Flyers, Ralph Krueger turned the floor over to captain Jack Eichel and he presented the game puck to Ullmark.
"It's tough. You really can't come up with the words that make someone feel better in that situation," Eichel said Thursday. "It's a little bit tougher, even with the way things are currently in our world and not being able to be with his family."
Everything is more challenging now in the era of coronavirus. That includes Eichel's job as captain with all the rules and protocols in place.
And while Eichel hasn't yet scored, Krueger has been impressed with his leadership. "He loves the feel of the team," Krueger said. "He's been a terrific leader on and off the ice. You can feel the belief in our potential, which is truly coming out of his heart and gives everybody else confidence."
New items just added to The Buffalo News Store! Shop commemorative front-page posters, a limited reproduction of "Bright Spot" by Adam Zyglis, the throwback Fandemonium T-shirt and more.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Ullmark opens up: “There was no question about it for me, personally," Ullmark said. "… I just told them that hockey's not a priority at the time. From there, it was basically just trying to deal with all the emotions that came. I've been kind of holding back." Read more
Taron Johnson, meet Jason Pominville: From Mike Harrington: "Make a huge play in a big spot under the bright glare of the postseason and you're forever a hero in Buffalo." Harrington spoke to Pominville about his surprising and iconic shorthanded overtime goal that sent the Sabres to a conference final in 2006, and how the former Sabres winger wishes there were more Buffalo fans in the stands watching Taron Johnson's interception return. Read more
Ovechkin, others will miss time: Caps star Alexander Ovechkin, second-line center Evgeny Kuznetsov, shutdown defenseman Dmitry Orlov and starting goalie Ilya Samsonov will miss the weekend games vs. the Sabres as they are in Covid-19 protocols. Read more
The Caps were penalized for protocol violations. Read more
How the taxi squad stays ready: Matt Ellis, the Sabres’ director of player development, works with the the Sabres’ taxi squad, a group of players that can practice and travel with the team as reinforcements during this unprecedented 56-game season. Here's how they're staying ready for game action. Read more
Brandon's back: Former Buffalo Bills and Sabres President Russ Brandon is serving as an adviser to one of the new owners of the XFL, Sports Business Journal reported Thursday. Read more
Magic moments: In honor of Taron Johnson's big Bills play last weekend, Mike Harrington listed the eight most significant plays in Buffalo sports since the 2005 NHL lockout. There are two Sabres moments on the list. Read more
Around the East: The Bruins scored four third-period goals and won in a shootout vs. Philly, 5-4, in their home opener. Read more
Elsewhere in the division, the Islanders got two goals from Jordan Eberle and beat the Devils, 4-1, to move to 3-1. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: X's and O's: Tyrann Mathieu is Kansas City X-factor against Josh Allen. Read more
Inside the Bills: How 2017 win in Kansas City set the franchise on the right path. Read more
How will Bills fare in AFC championship game against Chiefs? Read more
College hoops: UB 92, Eastern Michigan 77. View photos
In a season that’s slipping away, Coach K struggles to find a fix for Duke’s woes. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.