[BN] Hockey: As Ullmark mourns, Eichel's gesture feels big

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 22, 2021

Mike Harrington: As Linus Ullmark mourns, Jack Eichel's small gesture feels big

Linus Ullmark got a call from his mother after the morning skate Monday in Philadelphia. She told him that his father had died.

Later that night, after the Sabres torched the Flyers, Ralph Krueger turned the floor over to captain Jack Eichel and he presented the game puck to Ullmark.

"It's tough. You really can't come up with the words that make someone feel better in that situation," Eichel said Thursday. "It's a little bit tougher, even with the way things are currently in our world and not being able to be with his family."

Everything is more challenging now in the era of coronavirus. That includes Eichel's job as captain with all the rules and protocols in place.