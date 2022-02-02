 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Hockey: As they hit All-Star break, Sabres look desperate for R&R
Feb. 2, 2022

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 2, 2022

Sabres Golden Knights Hockey

Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) shoots on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the third period Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Mike Harrington: As they hit All-Star break, Sabres look like a club desperate for R&R

Alex Tuch suggested a total disconnect from hockey was probably a good idea for him and his Buffalo Sabres teammates.

It's been that kind of season. 

Tuesday night's loss in Las Vegas dropped the Sabres to 14-24-7. It's only the All-Star break, but it's clear another season will go by without a playoff appearance. 

Still, the Sabres at times have showed during the 2021-22 season that there are reasons to be excited about the future ... a phrase fans of this franchise are probably getting tired of hearing.

Plus, success still seems years away.

"The Sabres have shown pockets of good play but not nearly enough to say they're ready to take a big leap," Mike Harrington wrote.

Here's his column on the Sabres at the break.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Observations from Vegas: The Sabres faced a four-goal deficit less than 25 minutes into the game. One bright spot: Alex Tuch shined in his return to the desert. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss. Read more

Jeanneret makes one final jaunt west with the team: Rick Jeanneret attended a Sabres "Road Crew" event for the first time since before the pandemic. "Talking to the people all makes me feel pretty good," Jeanneret said. "I've met Buffalo season ticket holders who are here and folks from all over. The Covid situation has been a mess and I just don't get much chance to mix and mingle with the fans anymore." Read more

Krebs returns to Vegas a 'completely different player': Don Granato has watched some of Peyton Krebs' games of the past. The Sabres, he said, have a different version of the player he watched in Vegas. “His stride is different, the way he carries himself is different, he’s got another level of confidence that he belongs." Read more

Ralph Mellanby dies: Mellanby was the producer of the first seasons of Sabres television broadcasts at the same time he was producing "Hockey Night in Canada." Erik Brady has more. Read more

NHL execs not happy over Arizona plan: The plan to play in a 5,000-seat arena has not been popular among league executives. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

