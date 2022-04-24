[BN] Hockey: As 'Last Call' approaches, RJ goes down memory lane

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 24, 2022

As 'Last Call' approaches, Rick Jeanneret goes down memory lane one last time

And so it begins, Rick Jeanneret's last week as the voice of the Buffalo Sabres.

If RJ Night is any indication, it will be an emotional week for the man who has called Sabres games since 1971.

“I thought I was going to get through this admirably,” said Jeanneret. “I had the cockiness knocked out of me. Twenty thousand people do that in a hurry.”

An interesting note from that night: Jack Eichel texted Jeanneret a complimentary note, and Jeanneret has stayed in touch with Eichel and Sam Reinhart.

Friday's "Last Call" is fast approaching.

In a wide-ranging interview with serious and humorous moments, Jeanneret discussed his most memorable game, his favorite call, his relationships with players, autograph and photo seekers, and the Sabres' promising future.

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

You have to love this Sabres stretch, but... Buffalo has won four straight – its longest win streak since the 10-game run in November 2018 – and five of its last six with two games remaining this season. A turnaround is brewing. But there's a sobering element to all of this, Mike Harrington wrote. Look at the standings. Read more

Offense pours it on again: The Sabres had five different goal scorers during their 5-3 win over the visiting Islanders. Their 226 goals this season is their highest total since they last reached the playoffs with 240 in 2010-11. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the latest win. Read more

Photos: There were lots of reasons for smiles inside KeyBank Center Saturday afternoon, and Harry Scull Jr. captured some of them. View photos

Draft pick from Vegas a key point to watch in final week: There are a few things to watch as the 2021-22 NHL regular season winds down. One of them involves Buffalo's first round pick from Vegas... which looks to be in a better spot than the Sabres thought it would be when they sent Jack Eichel west. Read more

Diary of the Final Season: Over the course of the season, The Buffalo News has chatted with Rick Jeanneret to keep a diary of the memorable moments of his final broadcasts and attended his "Sabres Road Crew" tribute in Las Vegas. Here's a look back at the season of "RJ." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Buffalo Bills 7-round mock draft: Brandon Beane moves up and down the board Read more

NFL draft roundtable: Keep or trade No. 25, draft crushes, Day 3 gems Read more

High schools: 2022 All-WNY girls basketball: Shay Ciezki named Sister Maria Pares Player of the Year Read more

Meet the 2022 All-Western New York large schools second and third team in girls basketball Read more

Meet the 2022 All-Western New York small schools second and third team in girls basketball Read more

2021-22 girls basketball honor roll: Saluting the best players in Western New York Read more

Today in sports history: April 24

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.