[BN] Hockey: Another night of firsts for Owen Power in Sabres' loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 15, 2022

Observations: Another night of firsts for Owen Power in Sabres' loss to St. Louis

You'll always remember your first game, and Owen Power has good reason to keep the memory of Tuesday night fresh.

You'll always remember your first NHL point, and Power's pass to the slot to set up Alex Tuch's goal in the second period Thursday night will hopefully be the first of many.

How about the first time a 30-goal scorer forces you to make a mistake that ends up with the puck in the back of your net? Luckily for Power, it happened during the same game as the assist, and happened during a game in which the 19-year-old defenseman had a pretty strong performance.

It was another night of firsts for Power in his debut in front of a home Sabres crowd.

Tuesday night offered his first win. Thursday night was his first loss.

Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the 6-2 defeat.

