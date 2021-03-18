[BN] Hockey: Another coach gone, it's time for Sabres players to show some pride

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 18, 2021
Mike Harrington: Another coach got fired. It's time for Sabres players to show some pride
The Sabres were off Wednesday, a deserved rest not because of their recent results but because of this sprint of a season.
They weren't in the building, then, for all of the drama. When they report to KeyBank Center for their pregame work Thursday, General Manager Kevyn Adams will be waiting for them.
He'll be delivering a message that despite Don Granato taking over the team today, the franchise expects more out of its players.
"There has to be a pride that goes with putting on a Buffalo Sabres jersey," Adams said Wednesday. "And that has to be something that just is inside you and drives you to be better every single day, to love to look around the City of Buffalo and see Sabres hats and signs and people wearing jerseys. You know, that matters. And that has to be within the DNA of our team."
Right now, the Sabres have no DNA. They've lost 12 straight games and the Ralph Krueger era mercifully came to an end Wednesday. But without more buy-in and effort from the players, will Granato even make a difference?
"If these players loved Ralph Krueger as much as we heard the last two years, they sure have a funny way of showing it," Mike Harrington wrote.
What's next for Kevyn Adams? Until the bitter end, the players in the locker room raved about Ralph Krueger. But Adams, the Sabres' GM, had no choice. Krueger, to be fair, also wasn't his choice. Now, there's only one move for Adams: Find a coach and start to form an identity. Lance Lysowski has more. Read more
New roles under Granato: Adams said his search for a permanent head coach to replace Krueger starts immediately, but here's how the staff will look for now, starting with Thursday night's game against Boston in KeyBank Center. Read more
Speaking of Don Granato, here are five things to know about the interim coach. Read more
Krueger's buzzwords made no impact: From Mike Harrington's column Wednesday morning after the news broke: "Farewell to The System, whatever it was supposed to be. Farewell to The Principles, which were clearly never adhered to by the players. Farewell to Synergy, another of Ralph Krueger's infamous buzzwords." While the coach typically takes the fall in these scenarios, Krueger is far from blameless. Read more
Assistant GM on the way? With Krueger gone, Adams told the media during a videoconference call Wednesday that he is looking to hire an assistant general manager. Sources confirmed to The News that one name is pretty high on Adams' list. Read more
Twitter reacts: "Jeff Skinner scored the final goal of the Ralph Krueger era. Poetry," one fan tweeted. Read more
Coaching carousel: Granato will be the seventh Sabres coach since Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the franchise in 2011. Here's a look at the crew. Read more
Kim Pegula speaks out: Among those with ties to professional sports who issued statements following recent violence against Asians is Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula, who included a link on social media to anti-Asian violence resources. Read more
