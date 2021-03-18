[BN] Hockey: Another coach gone, it's time for Sabres players to show some pride

"There has to be a pride that goes with putting on a Buffalo Sabres jersey," Adams said Wednesday. "And that has to be something that just is inside you and drives you to be better every single day, to love to look around the City of Buffalo and see Sabres hats and signs and people wearing jerseys. You know, that matters. And that has to be within the DNA of our team."

Right now, the Sabres have no DNA. They've lost 12 straight games and the Ralph Krueger era mercifully came to an end Wednesday. But without more buy-in and effort from the players, will Granato even make a difference?

"If these players loved Ralph Krueger as much as we heard the last two years, they sure have a funny way of showing it," Mike Harrington wrote.