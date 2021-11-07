[BN] Hockey: Another blown lead results in a loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 7, 2021
Observations: Sabres blow two-goal lead in the third, fall in overtime to Detroit
The Sabres are getting into an ugly habit early on in the 2021-22 NHL season. They twice blew multigoal leads during their four-game trip out west. A return to KeyBank Center to host the visiting Red Wings brought more of the same.
Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice in 90 seconds in the third period to tie the game, and Detroit defeated the Sabres in overtime, 4-3.
"There’s a lot of young guys in there and we have to understand how to win and prevent them from scoring," Rasmus Dahlin said.
After a blazing hot start, the Sabres are now winless in their last four games.
Buffalo played four games in nine days and traveled many miles during their road trip to California and Seattle. Saturday night at home, they looked slow with the puck and were hesitant in the neutral zone.
Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss.
Today in sports history: Nov. 7
