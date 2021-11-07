[BN] Hockey: Another blown lead results in a loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 7, 2021

Observations: Sabres blow two-goal lead in the third, fall in overtime to Detroit

The Sabres are getting into an ugly habit early on in the 2021-22 NHL season. They twice blew multigoal leads during their four-game trip out west. A return to KeyBank Center to host the visiting Red Wings brought more of the same.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice in 90 seconds in the third period to tie the game, and Detroit defeated the Sabres in overtime, 4-3.

"There’s a lot of young guys in there and we have to understand how to win and prevent them from scoring," Rasmus Dahlin said.

After a blazing hot start, the Sabres are now winless in their last four games.